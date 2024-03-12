4D knit dress and MIT robot arm create personalized clothing





Exploring MIT's 4D Knit Dress Created by a Robotic Arm What is The Self-Assembly Lab team is developing the 4D Knit Dress, a new way to customize a dress of any size using a six-axis axis. robot arm generally used in the automobile industry, computerized knittingAnd heat activated wires. Led by Sasha MicKinlay, recent graduate of WITH Department of Architecture, in collaboration with fashion company Ministry of Supply, 4D Knit Dress can generate clothing tailored to the wearer by sculpting the garment around their body and using a robotic arm that dries the yarn activated by heat to style the fabric. The resulting dress can also be modified after the wearer has used it for months. They can change its appearance using the robotic arm, computerized design and knitting, allowing the entire outfit to be reused.

images courtesy of the MIT Self-Assembly Lab | photo by Olivia Mintz Once the garment design is programmed into the robot arm, it can quickly produce multiple dresses. The heat-activated threads follow the robot's sculpting instructions, such as ribs, pleats, an empire waist or cinched waist. They are crinkled with heat and without the need for needles or sewing techniques. This allows the wearer to choose their own style or design that matches their body type and fashion taste. Sasha MicKinlay helped produce these active yarns, created the concept, developed the knitting technique and programmed WITH Self-assembly laboratory industrial knitting machine, the house of 3D printing technique which allows furniture to be produced in just a few minutes from liquid metal.

heat-activated wires follow the robot's sculpting instructions, such as ribbing, empire waist or cinched waist heat activated wires are grouped in a specific part Danny Griffin, currently a graduate student in architectural design, joins the team and translates the thermal activation process into a programmable robotic procedure. Its role allows MIT's robotic arm to be precise in its movements and applications when working on the 4D knitted dress. The way it works is that when heat is applied, the fibers shorten, causing the heat-activated threads to bunch together in a specific area, shaping that area as if the robot were sewing the garment. “There was a lot of trial and error to figure out how to aim the robot and the heat gun. Heat must be applied to specific locations to activate the fibers in each garment. Another challenge was adjusting the temperature and when the heat should be applied. Danny Griffin said.

detailed view of heat activated wires The 4D knit dress can be edited and resized after use Fighting fast fashion is one of the solutions that MIT's 4D Knitted Dress aims to provide. It is not like traditional ready-to-wear outfits with cut and sew processes in the fashion industry since the project is only made in one piece. Additionally, the dress can also be adapted to accommodate changing styles and tastes, “It might also be able to absorb some of the size variations that retailers have to stock. Instead of extra-small, small, medium, large and extra-large sizes, retailers may be able to offer one dress for the smallest sizes and one for the largest sizes. Of course, these are the same sustainability points that would benefit the consumer. said Sasha Mickinlay.

MIT Robotic Arm Can Customize Clothing Fit, Size, and Change Garment Style Late last year, the MIT Self-Assembly Lab team launched the 4D Knit Dress at Ministry of Supply flagship store in Boston, with the six-axis robot arm, typically used in vehicle manufacturing, moving around a dress as customers look on. Gihan Amarasiriwardena, co-founder and chairman of the Ministry of Supply, says it was an opportunity to gauge interest and receive feedback from customers interested in trying the dress. As the story is published, the team plans to work on more styles, examine technical hurdles that may need to be resolved, and explore whether there is demand for the 4D knit dress.

once the garment design is programmed into the robot arm, it can quickly produce several dresses

MIT's 4D Knitted Dress May Be New Way to Customize a Dress of Any Size Using Computerized Knitting

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.designboom.com/technology/mit-4d-knit-dress-robot-arm-computerized-knitting-heat-activated-yarns-03-11-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos