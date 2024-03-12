Jennifer Lawrence teaches a lesson in dress history at Oscars afterparties





Did Jennifer Lawrence Wear a Sheer Dress on the Oscars After Party Circuit? Well, yes, but that might not surprise you. Almost everyone is wearing sheer (if not downright sheer) dresses these days. Yet Lawrence's white dress wasn't a simple act of trend-hopping. Not only is it a staple piece of 1990s haute couture, but this garment also harkens back to a time in the late 1700s when sheer fabrics were all the rage. Lawrence's dress is from the Givenchy Fall 1996 couture, the second and final couture collection designed for the house by John Galliano before his appointment at Dior. Crafted from sheer silk organza and adorned with white shamrocks, the empire waist dress comes with a matching bubble sleeve jacket. Kate Moss (a sort of ancestor of the see-through dress trend) I originally wore it on the Gallianos show. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For inspiration for the collection, Galliano looked to one of his favorite corners of fashion history: the Incredibles and Marvelous, a subculture of post-revolution French aristocrats who shocked the country by indulging in a sequence of hedonistic parties and ornate formal wear. The women, known as Marvelous, particularly caused controversy because they often wore semi-transparent fabrics. There, dresses were often so transparent that they were said to be made of woven air. Sometimes they have even been known to wet their dresses with water to get the full effect. Galliano first took inspiration from the Incredibles for his 1984 Central Saint Martins graduation collection that put him on the map and he returned to that period not only for this 1996 collection but throughout his career. Galliano's stay at Givenchy was short, but a resounding success. He was named head of Dior shortly after the completion of his last couture collection, and was replaced at the house by Alexander McQueen (you may recall that Zendaya recently wore a piece from McQueen's Givenchy era) . Lawrence, of course, is a longtime Dior ambassador, but was only welcomed into the fold after Galliano's shocking exit from the house in 2011. Interestingly, she seemed to have fashion history in head last night. During the Oscars ceremony, she wore a Dior Couture dress from the spring 2024 collection directly inspired by a Christian Dior creation from the 1950s. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

