Fashion
Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party Fashion: discover all the stars
Oscars 2024: Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall Jenner and many others at the Vanity Fair after-party!
THEOscars 2024wasn't the only star-studded party in town.
As Oscar nomineesRyan Gosling, Emma Pierre,America Ferrera,Billie Eilish, Greta Gerwig,Robert Downey Jr.and other witnesses to cinematic history at Hollywood's Dolby Theater, other stars were across town atVanity Fairannual celebration of the biggest cinematic evening. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, the March 10 evening attracted stars even before the Oscars awarded the best picture prize. (See all the Oscars red carpet arrivals hereand click here for the full list of winners.)
Kerry Washingtonstunned in a strapless black ballgown with tulle detailing by Giambattista Valli, whileDonald Gloverbrought the heat with a crimson red Amiri suit.
And when the curtain closes on this year's Oscars, Oscar attendeesMargot Robbie,Emilie Blunt, Charlize Theron, Gabrielle Union, Olivia MunnAnd Jennifer Lawrencehas an outfit transformed into something that will allow them to dance the night away.
