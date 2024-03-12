Emma Stone's 'Broken' Oscars Dress and Calling Jimmy Kimmel an 'Asshole'

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.
Emma Stone made headlines on Hollywood's biggest night of the year and it wasn't just for her Best Actress win.
Not only was the 35-year-old sewn back into her Oscars dress, but Stone was reportedly caught freaking out backstage after missing Poor Things winning an award and, in another video, called host Jimmy Kimmel as an asshole because of a joke he made. at his cinema expenses.
Stone attended the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night wearing a cream Louis Vuitton dress and she had to walk on stage to collect her Best Actress award with her back wide open after breaking the zipper during Ryan Gosling's performance as his Barbie. song I'm just Ken.
Stone began his acceptance speech by turning around and pointing out the damage, telling the Dolby Theater audience: My dress is broken. I think it happened during Im Just Ken.
After receiving her award for her role in Poor Things, Stone then had to be sewn back into the dress before entering the press room for her backstage interviews.
During her appearance with reporters, Stone was asked about the dress and she replied: They sewed me up. Right when I came back, they stitched me up, which was wonderful.
I honestly think I broke it during Im Just Ken. I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing and that number blew me away and I was there and I was going and you know, things happen.
Before the clothing incident, Stone was caught freaking out backstage after her film Poor Things, which she also produced, won an award in a TikTok video posted by Entertainment Tonight.
In the video, the actress was seen talking to her husbandDave McCary,and Kirsten Dunst when she realizes that her team has just won the award for best costume design.
Oh my god, it's Nadia and I love her! she shouts before frantically returning to watch the acceptance speech, Weekly Entertainment reports.
Although it was a night to remember, what Stone wouldn't have been excited about during the ceremony was host Jimmy Kimmels mocking the sexually explicit tone of the film.
These were all parts ofPoor things were allowed to appear on television, he said as he presided over the ceremony for the fourth time. Stone, in a video shared online, didn't seem too pleased with the joke and, as some social media sleuths have guessed, called Kimmel an asshole, although it's unclear what she actually said .
The big win marks Stone's second Oscar, seven years after winning Best Actress for La La Land. She beat out competition from Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), and Carey Mulligan (Maestro).
She said in her speech: This is truly upsetting. My voice also disappeared a little, it doesn't matter. The women on stage, you are all incredible and the women in this category.
Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I share this with you. I'm in awe of you and it's been such an honor to do all of this together and I hope we can continue to do it together.
She then paid tribute to everyone who worked on Poor Things, including director Yorgos Lanthimos.
She said: I don't know what I'm saying, oh my God. I totally am. The other night I was panicking as you can see, it happens a lot, that maybe something like this could happen and Yorgos said, Please get out of there and he was right because it's not about me, it's about a team. who came together to create something greater than the sum of its parts, and that's the best part of filmmaking, we're all in this together and I'm so honored to share that with every member of the cast, every member of the team, every person. who put their love, care and genius into making this film.
With National Post staff files
