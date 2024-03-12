Few people in fashion are diligent about fitness





Looking like a fitness model is one thing. But feeling strong, fit and full of energy is something very different. For George Heaton, co-founder of British streetwear And Men's healthFor S's latest cover star, it wasn't enough to look good in the clothes he sold; he wanted feel good in them too. With his brother Michael, Heaton founded Represent in 2011. But it wasn't until the last five years that he really started taking his training seriously, which sets him apart among the fashion world, says -he. I've always been a morning person, I was never a heavy drinker and I didn't do a lot of drugs or anything. It was never me, he said MH. When you think about creatives in fashion or the arts, you have this idea of ​​people whose outlets and hobbies aren't as healthy… That's something that's been holding me back for a while because I thought I should be like this. Everyone in fashion is nocturnal and they get up at night to drink. Few people in fashion are extremely diligent when it comes to fitness. Hamish Brown But Heaton chose to do things his way. Today, his training includes everything from functional fitness and marathon running to CrossFit and weight training. Running, in particular, has played an important role in his creative output. What I've read about running is that the effect and feeling you get after a workout is a form of creative expression, he says. [I thought], Why can't I try to find out if this is how it works for me? I found an area where I could express how I felt about these long runs. For me, that’s when I really think about things and when the best ideas come. You find this sense of calm where creativity can shine through. With his Represent 247 line of clothing, designed to be stylish enough for everyday wear, but functional enough for the gym, Heaton believes he can also help others transition to fitness as a lifestyle. A lot of our customers were guys who drank and partied and didn't care about their fitness. Today, they have changed their lives thanks to the brand, he says. Scarlett Clé is the editor-in-chief of Men's Health in the UK. With over 12 years of experience as a health and lifestyle editor, Scarlett has a keen interest in new science, emerging trends, mental wellbeing, as well as diet and to nutrition. For Men's healthshe has conducted extensive research in areas such as workplace wellbeing, male body image, the paradoxes of modern masculinity, and the mental health of school-aged boys. His words also appeared in Women's health, World of runners And Sunday time.

