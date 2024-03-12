The 2024 Oscars: the 10 best dressed





Carey Mulligan in Balenciaga Kevin Mazur // Getty Images Taking inspiration from the character she plays Maestro, Carey Mulligan had a look from Cristbal Balenciaga's 1951 collection recreated for the Oscars. The strapless black dress featured a striking hourglass silhouette and a white tulle fishtail hem. She paired it with opera gloves and Fred Leighton jewelry. Lupita Nyong'o in Armani Priv Mike Coppola // Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o never misses the red carpet and the 2024 Oscars saw one of the best looks she's ever worn. The actress chose a shimmering sky blue Armani Priv dress with feather details and De Beers jewelry. Greta Lee in Loewe Mike Coppola // Getty Images Greta Lee and Loewe have been going strong on the red carpet and for the 2024 Oscars, the actress chose a monochrome model from the house with elegant sash details. Tiffany & Co jewelry provided the perfect finishing touch. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Zendaya in Armani Privé Jeff Kravitz // Getty Images The red carpet is never complete until Zendaya arrives. For the 2024 Oscars, the actress looked incredible in a one-shoulder corseted dress with floral details, which she styled with Bulgari jewelry and swooshy Old Hollywood waves. Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga Jeff Kravitz // Getty Images Michelle Yeoh arrived in a silver sequin Balenciaga evening gown, which she wore with black opera gloves, classic pumps and unique Cindy Chao earrings. Kirsten Dunst in Gucci Gilbert Flores // Getty Images Kirsten Dunst made the strongest argument for simplicity on the red carpet. The actress wore a minimalist white Gucci dress with thin straps and a square neckline, paired with a red lip and side-swept hair. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below America Ferrera in the Versace Atelier Variety // Getty Images America Ferrera had her Barbie moment at the Oscars. The actress chose a pink shimmering sequin dress from Versace, which she paired with a chunky Pomellato choker necklace. Sandra Hüller in Schiaparelli Sarah Morris // Getty Images Sandra Hller proved why Schiaparelli is always a good choice for the red carpet in this statement velvet dress from the house, featuring exaggerated straps and an intricate brooch. The extra sparkle came thanks to Cartier. Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Gilbert Flores // Getty Images Emma Stone continued to be inspired by her Poor things character Bella Baxter in a strapless mint-colored dress with an exaggerated peplum hem, custom-made by Louis Vuitton. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Gilbert Flores // Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy kept things classic and embellished for the 2024 Oscars. The actress wore a scalloped strapless dress by Dior for the occasion, with Tiffany & Co jewelry. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

