The 2024 Oscars: the 10 best dressed

The 2024 Oscars: the 10 best dressed

 


Carey Mulligan in Balenciaga

Carey Mulligan
Taking inspiration from the character she plays Maestro, Carey Mulligan had a look from Cristbal Balenciaga's 1951 collection recreated for the Oscars. The strapless black dress featured a striking hourglass silhouette and a white tulle fishtail hem. She paired it with opera gloves and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Lupita Nyong'o in Armani Priv

Lupita Nyong'o never misses the red carpet and the 2024 Oscars saw one of the best looks she's ever worn. The actress chose a shimmering sky blue Armani Priv dress with feather details and De Beers jewelry.

Greta Lee in Loewe

Greta Lee
Greta Lee and Loewe have been going strong on the red carpet and for the 2024 Oscars, the actress chose a monochrome model from the house with elegant sash details. Tiffany & Co jewelry provided the perfect finishing touch.

Zendaya in Armani Privé

The red carpet is never complete until Zendaya arrives. For the 2024 Oscars, the actress looked incredible in a one-shoulder corseted dress with floral details, which she styled with Bulgari jewelry and swooshy Old Hollywood waves.

Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga

Michelle Yeoh arrived in a silver sequin Balenciaga evening gown, which she wore with black opera gloves, classic pumps and unique Cindy Chao earrings.

Kirsten Dunst in Gucci

Kirsten Dunst made the strongest argument for simplicity on the red carpet. The actress wore a minimalist white Gucci dress with thin straps and a square neckline, paired with a red lip and side-swept hair.

America Ferrera in the Versace Atelier

America Ferrera had her Barbie moment at the Oscars. The actress chose a pink shimmering sequin dress from Versace, which she paired with a chunky Pomellato choker necklace.

Sandra Hüller in Schiaparelli

Sandra Hller proved why Schiaparelli is always a good choice for the red carpet in this statement velvet dress from the house, featuring exaggerated straps and an intricate brooch. The extra sparkle came thanks to Cartier.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone continued to be inspired by her Poor things character Bella Baxter in a strapless mint-colored dress with an exaggerated peplum hem, custom-made by Louis Vuitton.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior

Anya Taylor-Joy kept things classic and embellished for the 2024 Oscars. The actress wore a scalloped strapless dress by Dior for the occasion, with Tiffany & Co jewelry.

