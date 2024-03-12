Black creatives ate up fashion month's street style and we need more of them every season





Black designers participating in Fashion Week shows bring a distinctive touch to the streets of cities around the world, infusing their unique style and cultural influences into the fashion landscape. From New York to London to Milan to Paris, these designers present a rich tapestry of creativity, blending high fashion and streetwear in innovative ways. Their outfits often reflect a deep connection to their heritage, incorporating traditional African prints, bright colors and bold patterns into contemporary, fashion-forward looks. In New York, Black designers often turn to streetwear brands, combining relaxed silhouettes with fashion-forward accessories to create a look that's comfortable and naturally cool. Sneakers are a must-have, and many opt for statement shoes that add a pop of color or texture to their ensemble. Bold graphic tees, oversized hoodies, and distressed jeans are also popular choices, paired with statement jewelry or headbands that pay homage to their African roots. Black designers are taking a more eclectic and approach to fashion, mixing and matching pieces from different eras and cultures to create a look that is uniquely London. Vintage finds are often paired with contemporary pieces, creating a juxtaposition of old and new that is both visually striking and stimulating. Accessories play a key role in these looks, with hats, scarves and bags as key pieces that bring the outfit together. Milan Fashion Week brings unique and dynamic style to the city streets. They effortlessly blend high fashion and streetwear, creating looks that are bold, innovative and culturally rich. From vibrant prints to sleek silhouettes, their outfits demonstrate a deep appreciation for design and craftsmanship. Accessories play a key role, with statement pieces like bold hats, eye-catching jewelry and stylish bags adding a touch of individuality to their look. Overall, the Black creatives at Milan Fashion Week are a testament to the diversity and creativity that defines the fashion industry. When hitting the streets of Paris, black designers often turn to high fashion, adopting couture pieces and designer labels to create a luxurious and refined look. Tailored suits, elegant dresses and sophisticated outerwear are common choices, with an emphasis on impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail. Accessories are minimal but impactful, with statement jewelry or a bold lip color adding drama to an otherwise understated ensemble. Below, we dive into fashion month as a whole and show you our favorite looks. Image: Sophie Sahara/WWD for Getty Images. Image: Jade Tillman Belmes for Getty Images. Image: Jade Tillman Belmes for Getty Images. Image: Jade Tillman Belmes for Getty Images. Image: Daniel Zuchnik for Getty Images. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images. Image: Jade Tillman Belmes for Getty Images. Image: Jade Tillman Belmes for Getty Images. Image: Daniel Zuchnik for Getty Images. Image: Daniel Zuchnik for Getty Images. Image: Daniel Zuchnik for Getty Images. Image: Jade Tillman Belmes for Getty Images. Image: Jade Tillman Belmes for Getty Images. Image: Jade Tillman Belmes for Getty Images. Image: Jade Tillman Belmes for Getty Images. Image: Jade Tillman Belmes for Getty Images. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images. Image: Jonathan Daniel Pryce/WWD for Getty Images. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images. Image: Jonathan Daniel Pryce/WWD for Getty Images Image: Jonathan Daniel Pryce/WWD for Getty Images Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images. Image: Sophie Sahara/WWD for Getty Images. Image: WWD/WWD for Getty Images. Image: Raimonda Kulikauskiene for Getty Images. Image: Raimonda Kulikauskiene for Getty Images. Image: Raimonda Kulikauskiene for Getty Images. Image: Kirstin Sinclair for Getty Images. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images. Image: WWD/WWD for Getty Images. Image: WWD/WWD for Getty Images. Image: WWD/WWD for Getty Images. Image: Claudio Lavenia for Getty Images. Image: Claudio Lavenia for Getty Images. Image: Claudio Lavenia for Getty Images. Image: Daniel Zuchnik for Getty Images. Image: Raimonda Kulikauskiene for Getty Images. Image: Claudio Lavenia for Getty Images. Image: Claudio Lavenia for Getty Images. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images. Image: Matilde Bono for Getty Images. Image: Daniel Zuchnik for Getty Images. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images. Image: Daniel Zuchnik for Getty Images. Image: Claudio Lavenia for Getty Images. Image: Claudio Lavenia for Getty Images. Image: Jeremy Moeller for Getty Images.

