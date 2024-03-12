Gaza war dampens Ramadan celebrations in East Jerusalem

Palestinian traders in East Jerusalem face economic and security consequences and fear further financial consequences of Israeli restrictions on access to Al-Aqsa Mosque

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaches, East Jerusalem is missing the usual mood of joy and celebration. The Holy City's markets should be bustling with people stocking up for the holidays, but the streets are mostly quiet.

Palestinian traders and residents warned that any Israeli restrictions on access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound would lead to an escalation of violence, but would also hit their pockets.

The Old City's economy depends heavily on visits by large numbers of Palestinian Israeli citizens. Israel's efforts to prevent them from entering the city will have major security and economic consequences.

Since Hamas's attacks on Israel on October 7, Palestinians in the West Bank are now almost entirely barred from entering Jerusalem.

Hijazi Al-Rishq, secretary of the East Jerusalem Arab Chamber of Commerce, told The Media Line that the city's merchants are financially exhausted and cannot cope with another prolonged financial disaster.

East Jerusalem has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, which lasted two years and dealt a major blow to the city's urban sector. Merchants have only just begun to emerge from this hole, only to face the effects of the war, Al-Rishq said.

Highlighting the significant negative impact of this war on Palestinian businesses, Al-Rishq continued: This war has had serious repercussions on the business situation in the city of Jerusalem. First, the Old City was completely closed for 45 days at the start of the war.

Outside the old city, repressive measures, including barriers and preventing people from entering the city, affect its commercial activity.

The war has hit the tourism sector particularly hard, directly affecting the income of many city residents who work in the sector, he concluded.

The city's Palestinian merchants generally look forward to a boom in sales ahead of Ramadan, a time of reflection, prayer, family and charity as thousands converge on the Holy City to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque .

But this year is different.

Every year we prepare for Ramadan because it is a holy and spiritual city. But Ramadan will be very sad this year, Hazem Abu Najib, owner of a clothing store in East Jerusalem, told The Media Line.

According to Abu Najib, the threat that Israel will impose restrictions on Palestinians entering the city and accessing the Al-Aqsa Mosque is causing people to flee. This affects the economy of the Holy City, he said.

The Abu Najibs clothing store is located on Salah Edin Street, the main shopping street in East Jerusalem. His boutique is a must-see here, usually filled with young shoppers looking for the latest trends in men's fashion. However, he says he spends most of his time reading the newspaper.

This war had a huge impact on the Holy City, he said.

One of the main entrances to the Old City, Damascus Gate, whose amphitheater-style square is a popular meeting place for Palestinians, especially after iftar (the evening meal that marks the end of the fast), seems empty these days.

In recent years, as Ramadan approaches, festive decorations adorn homes and buildings, including colorful lights and lanterns.

Unfortunately, there is no demand for Ramadan decorations this year, Iyad Dendis, another trader in the Old City, told The Media Line. All traders are suffering. Preparations for this season have been going on for several months and there is no demand. We sell at lower prices just to compensate for the loss.

Many Palestinians in East Jerusalem say any form of celebration and joy is unacceptable as their people starve in Gaza under the brutal Israeli campaign.

The war in Gaza has cast a dark cloud over Ramadan celebrations, according to Um Ahmad, a resident of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Shu'afat.

I purchased a single set of lights just for the interior of our home. My kids wanted them. Otherwise, I didn't plan to decorate this year because of the war, Um Ahmad told The Media Line.

Other residents echoed the sentiment, telling Media Line that they would not be decorating for Ramadan this year either. We took the decision not to decorate or place lights and lanterns to celebrate and rejoice in the holy month of Ramadan due to the war against our people in the Gaza Strip, said resident Ammar Sidr.

This is expected to be one of the busiest times of the year, with Ramadan approaching. Usually, these old alleys and shops are incredibly busy, filled with customers stocking up on supplies for the month. But if you talk to retailers, they will tell you that sales have dropped.

Sales during Ramadan typically provide traders with desperately needed cash injections, equivalent to three months of income.

Sales during Ramadan typically provide traders with desperately needed cash injections, equivalent to three months of revenue, financial analyst Fadel Tahboub told The Media Line. However, this year, expecting a slow season, traders resorted to special prices to attract customers.

Even sweets like knafeh, usually found on tables during the holy month, do not sell. Adnan Jaafar, owner of one of the city's oldest sweet shops, told The Media Line that he didn't buy as much stock as usual this year for fear of not getting much business .

Preparations are lighter than any previous year due to the political situation and war, which play a major role in this matter, Jaafar said.