Retailers Discovered Global, Responsible Suppliers at Source Fashion

Source Fashion aims to create “positive change” in the clothing industry by connecting conscientious brands with suppliers who share their values.

Source Fashion was founded about a year ago by Hyve Group as a responsible sourcing platform. All exhibitors are vetted and must present current certification from a company such as Sedex. The third edition, held from February 18-20, 2024 at Olympia London, brought together exhibitors from over 20 countries, including emerging destinations such as Ethiopia and Tanzania.

“Our mission is to help retailers and wholesalers spend their budgets with companies that do good,” said Suzanne Ellingham, purchasing director at Source Fashion. “Their response has been very positive and we have seen so much success across the world, not only enabling UK retailers to source responsibly, but also providing a platform for many of the world's artisans and producers whole to reach the British market. Source Fashion is growing organically at a fantastic rate with the support of our buying and sourcing community.

Throughout the three-day event, brand buyers, product developers and designers from retailers including Asos, Belstaff, Boden, Canada Goose, French Connection, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Next, Walt Disney and Urban Outfitters, among others, were present. presence. “We've built a platform that the biggest retailers want to source from,” Ellingham said. “With each exhibition, we have improved the quality of products and the scope of countries and regions.”

Courtesy of Source Fashion

To expand its geographic representation, Source Fashion worked with the International Trade Center, an agency under the World Trade Organization and the United Nations. This edition of Source Fashion saw a greater number of exhibitors join the show thanks to this partnership, notably sellers from Madagascar. “I came to Source Fashion specifically to meet manufacturers from Africa and Madagascar,” said Tutu Ejoh, owner of children's clothing brand Tutu Pikin, which uses fabrics made by African artisans. “Being able to come here, smell and touch the fabrics and meet the people behind the businesses is priceless. I have never been to any other trade show or fair where I was able to meet these manufacturers from all over the world.

Attendees included “Dragon's Den” TV personality and fashion investor Touker Suleyman of Low Profile Holdings, which includes the Hawes & Curtis and Ghost brands. “At Source Fashion, you have the world under one roof, with suppliers for every brand, big or small,” he said. “There is something for everyone, from suppliers capable of manufacturing small items to very large ones. »

Catering to high-end buyers, the show launched a new Source Luxury section, which featured high-end suppliers of materials like cashmere and high-quality clothing manufacturers from the United Kingdom, European countries like Portugal , Italy, France and Spain, and beyond. Among these exhibitors was UK-based leather wholesaler Walter Reginald. “Having a show like Source Fashion is incredibly important, and we can’t wait to see more UK suppliers and manufacturers join us,” said Bianca and Natalie Farbey of Walter Reginald.

The Source Fashion seminar agenda also covered sourcing locations near and far. One session gave participants a crash course in the UK's developing country trading system which eliminates or reduces tariffs on imports from 65 countries. Another panel took an in-depth look at Nepal, a developing country. Closer to home, Simon Platts, CEO of Recomme, joined Rosemary Moore, founder of Maxxam Textiles, for a panel on the benefits and challenges of UK-based manufacturing. Benefits include reduced overproduction and overconsumption, improved agility, and fewer discounts.

Courtesy of Source Fashion

Reducing waste was a common theme of the sessions. Ian Bell, Head of EMEA at Kornit, explained how low minimum order quantities (MOQ) and responsive production can improve margins and reduce inventory risk. Another panel featuring Salvation Army Trading Company (SATCoL) and Pretty Lavish spoke about solving the fashion landfill crisis through recycling. Charlene Hurlock, co-founder of Swoperz, and Joe Metcalfe, founder of Thrift+, also discussed circularity through the lens of second-hand markets and their hopes that second-hand fashion can compete with fast fashion in the eyes of consumers.

Circularity and sustainability were brought to life in a recurring fashion show featuring designer Patrick McDowell’s “Marie Antoinette Goes to Liverpool” collection, in partnership with fiber producer Tencel. To complement the runway presentation, exhibitors created custom looks including chunky knits, sustainable swimwear, checks and balances, graffiti and pattern mixing. In conversation with stylist Rebekah Roy, McDowell noted, “The current model is perpetual growth, which doesn't fit into a sustainable model. We need to get to a point where, for all brands, circularity and offering repair and recycling are a given.

Patrick McDowell shows at Source Fashion Courtesy of Source Fashion

At the next edition of Source Fashion in July, Ellingham expects the recycling trend to accelerate. “We will see even more efficient ways to reuse waste and efforts to integrate circularity into business models,” she said. “We also champion the movement toward slower, seasonless fashion, with a greater emphasis and increase in well-made, high-quality products.”

According to Insider Trends' Jack Stratten, low-cost retailers like Temu and Shein don't have a winning model for the future. In a presentation, he said companies should leverage the “selling power of transparency” with strong sustainability stories. “Transparency is the new normal,” he said. “There is a link between brand transparency and consumer trust. [and value] them.”

Accountability and all that comes with it is an investment, but companies that take steps in the right direction see results. “We've created a show full of companies working hard at responsible business practices, adopting new sustainable practices and really doing good for their communities when it would often be easier to take a less responsible route ” Ellingham said. “You can't underestimate the positive reinforcement that better deals are worth it. »

