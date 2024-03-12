Sydney Sweeney dons Angelina Jolie's Oscars dress 20 years later





Classic looks are forever.

Sydney Sweeney proved it on Sunday night when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party and stepped out in an archival Marc Bouwer dress, the same dress Angelina Jolie wore to the 2004 Oscars.

Sydney Sweeney in 2024 and Angelina Jolie in 2004.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage



Sweeney borrowed the dress directly from the designer's collection, wrote on Instagram: “Thank you @marcbouwer for pulling this iconic dress out of the vault for me, it was an honor to wear a piece of history and thank you @armanibeauty for letting me play with your new product.”

The dress is a Hollywood bombshell with its tight white satin lines and plunging neckline. So it's fitting that Sweeney would take up the mantle of Jolie, who at the height of her fame was renowned for her striking beauty.



Jolie was not nominated for the Oscars in 2004, but simply a participant. Her Bouwer dress appeared on most best-dressed lists that year, and it was considered a major moment in Jolie's development as a style icon.

Sweeney wasn't the only one to wear an archival dress Sunday night. Jennifer Lawrence also attended the Vanity Fair party in a vintage Givenchy dress.

Sweeney has yet to star in an Oscar-nominated project, but she is one of Hollywood's hottest young actresses, following her breakout success in Euphoria and the slow box office triumph of the romantic comedy, Anyone but you, which she also produced.

Next, she will star in a horror film about a pregnant nun, Immaculate, another formed the shingle of its production company. And she's attached to produce and star in a remake of Jane Fonda's iconic and sexy sci-fi film, Barbara.

Jolie has largely taken a break from films over the past decade, but she was last seen on screen in Marvel's Eternals. She will next play opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain's biopic about the renowned performer.

