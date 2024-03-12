Drunk driver accused of hitting 2 men arrested on side of road WSOC TV





BELMONT, N.C. — A suspected drunken driver who struck two men on the side of the road last week in Belmont was released from jail two days after being arrested on $250,000 bond. Cousins ​​Dylan Bailey and Tyler Murks were returning from a fishing trip when they heard their truck making a strange noise so they stopped on South Point Road. That's when Ashley Whistlehunt hit them, police said. Ashley chases with the whistle Dylan Bailey said he was thrown 30 feet in the air and 30 feet in front of his cousin Tyler Murks. Whistlehunts' SUV flipped over and struck Murks in the back. Dylan was able to crawl over to him and my son asked him if he was going to die, said Heather Craig, Murk's mother. I'm alive, Murks said Monday from a hospital bed. I'm blessed for that. It took three days before Murks could walk with a walker. He fears he won't be able to hold his one-year-old daughter. We don't know how long it will be before I can pick her up to play with her, you know? » said Murks. It's just hard for me. Tyler Murks Cousins ​​Dylan Bailey and Tyler Murks were hit by a drunk driver in Belmont. Murks continues to recover in hospital. Baily is recovering at home. Dylan Bailey's mother said the men's lives were changed forever thanks to Whistlehunt, who police said had a blood-alcohol limit of 0.16, twice the legal limit. One bad decision caused all this for these boys and the rest of their lives, said Pamela Bailey, their mother. Drunk driver accused of hitting two men arrested on the side of the road Whistlehunt was charged with DWI, criminal injury by vehicle and failure to reduce speed. VIDEO: Cyclist killed by drunk driver hours after father's death, family says Cyclist killed by drunk driver hours after father's death, family says Cox Media Group 2024

