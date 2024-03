Cisco launches spring collection as it enters fashion retail The Register

Cisco has become a fashion retailer. Yes, we are talking about that Cisco, the networking giant. And no, this is neither a new line of business nor a radical departure from its mission to sell more network kits. As explain last week, by Anjana Iyer, marketing and product analytics specialist, Cisco plans to offer quarterly collections and “style guides curated by our own Cisco Store staff” that will explain “each season's trends” .







Based on Cisco lookbooks for Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africaand the Asia-Pacific, Japan and China, t-shirts, hoodies, vests and polo shirts are trendy everywhere. And also every season, given that the Americas and Asia-Pacific span the northern and southern hemispheres, meaning these regions will experience spring and fall in the coming weeks.















The register is impressed that some items for sale cover the lower half of the body. Your correspondent had been hoping for years to leave a major salon wearing a head-to-toe designer outfit, but the salespeople were strangely reluctant to go there. But the fare offered is mostly the type of branded tattoos given out as corporate gifts or sold in company stores to employees who might wear branded clothing to work rather than doing the dirty work in the yard , as is the fate usually reserved for designer clothing. clothing given to non-employees.







Cisco has tried to ensure that all fashion items offered do not bear its logo. Some elements, such as this rugby sweater, feature a large “C” logo, but are obviously not branded. Others like this hooded sweatshirtriff on Cisco logos in a way that could pass for unbranded. Lookbooks obviously aren't a great advertisement for Cisco's e-commerce prowess either. The register I found the slow sites, high prices and lack of free shipping to be an annoyance. Profiting from fashion doesn't seem to be Switchzilla's goal, however. Rather, it's to show off its Cisco Store Tech Lab, a facility in which it showcases its technology to retailers. Each quarterly lookbook will therefore appear alongside information on the kit that Cisco can provide to a retailer. The register expects Cisco conservatives to decree that edge networking and security never stop being hot, no matter the season. Just like these hoodies and t-shirts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2024/03/12/cisco_fashion_retail/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos