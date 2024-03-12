Broadway meets the 2024 Oscars





This year's Oscars were packed with Broadway talent in attendance and won up a storm! Here, I break down my favorite looks from the Broadway alumni red carpet from the 2024 Oscars. Marlee Mattlin Marlee Matlin | Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety Purple Summer Song? More like a purple summer dress! If you didn't know, Matlin was in the Deaf West revival of Spring awakening is playing Adult Women (a favorite show) and maybe she's paying homage to this amazing song. Here, she shines in a custom Rodarte shimmering purple maxi dress. The color really made her stand out on the red carpet and complemented her hair color perfectly. Rita Moreno Rita Moreno | Photo: Frédéric J. Brown/AFP At 92, EGOT winner and all-around icon Rita Moreno has attended many Oscar ceremonies and worn many looks, with this Badgley Mischka dress showcasing her fabulousness. The ruffles on this all-black dress and gloves added texture to the whole look. Cynthia Erivo Cynthia Erivo | Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety Did someone say coded Elphaba? Cynthia Erivo nailed the mission in this dark green Louis Vuitton over-the-top dress. The Tony Award winners' look was almost as stunning as her performance at the 2016 Tony Awards. Danielle Brooks Danielle Brooks | Photo: Frédéric J. Brown/AFP Speaking of The color purple, Danielle Brooks (who played Sofia both on Broadway and in the 2023 film) made a dramatic statement in her black Dolce & Gabbana dress. Not only did she look stunning, but I think she really broke out of her typical red carpet fashion box with the corset top and high slit skirt. Julianne Hough Julianne Hough | Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic I can't be the only one thinking POTUS Former Julianne Houghs Alexandre Vauthiers' jumpsuit was actually a dress! The pants had so much volume that they created the optical illusion of a dress. I like the simplicity of the whole thing, but also the complexity of the metallic top with the white pants. Ariana Grande Ariana Grande | Photo: Sarah Morris/WireImage The leading ladies of the next Wicked film are they calling to coordinate for the 2024 Oscars? Because the two really leaned into the essence of their character, with Grande wearing a voluminous custom-made Giambattista Valli pink Glinda gown with Tiffany & Co jewelry. Just add the bubble and she's ready to sing No One Mourns the Wicked! Jessica Lange Jessica Lange | Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Yet another EGOT winner, Jessica Lange, looked lovely in a black long-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana dress. Back on Broadway in Mother playing next month, Lange took this opportunity to show off, and I will never complain about it. Da'Vine Joy Randolph DaVine Joy Randolph | Photo: John Shearer/WireImage 2024 Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee DaVine Joy Randolph literally took my breath away when I saw her in this powder blue Louis Vuitton number. The drama, the glitter, the sleeves, it all came together in perfect harmony to make Randolph stand out as the star she obviously is (just ask the Academy). I've been obsessed with so many of her looks this awards season, but this one was the piece de resistance. Emma Pierre Emma Pierre | Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Fellow 2024 Oscar winner and Broadway alum Emma Stone stunned in a mint green Louis Vuitton dress. THE Poor things The star kept things simple for the Oscars, which really let her beauty shine alongside the impeccably created peplum dress and necklace, which featured a 30.47-carat Sri Lankan sapphire.

