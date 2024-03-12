Emily Blunt's futuristic dress completely confused Oscar watchers. Her stylist explains these “floating shoulders”





The Oscars have always been a grand stage for fashion as well as cinema, blending the art of cinema with the innovative spirit of fashion design. The 2024 Oscars ceremony was no exception. As the 2024 Oscar nominees and the guests walked the carpet, stars like Anya Taylor-Joy, Zendaya and more dazzled the audience as they walked the red carpet. Their outfits ranged from timelessly elegant to boldly avant-garde, impressing fans and fashion experts and sometimes confusing them. Among the standout moments was Emily Blunt's futuristic gown, complete with “floating shoulders” that really confused many Oscar-goers. However, her stylist has since offered an enlightening explanation behind the bold design. THE Oppenheimer casting The member was perhaps not one of the the big winners of the evening , winning the award for Best Supporting Actress. Yet Blunt showed off her impeccable taste and grace on the red carpet, choosing this occasion to don a Schiaparelli gown that seemed to defy the laws of physics itself. The garment featured what appeared to be shoulders that rose above her shoulders, a design so futuristic and unusual that it caused a frenzy on social media. Admirers and fashion enthusiasts have turned to X (formerly Twitter) to express their confusion. A viewer with the username @EVargasTV wrote: Emily Blunt is a stunning woman…but can someone explain the shoulders on her dress tonight? #Oscars2024 Following this, another tweet echoed this sentiment, highlighting the distraction caused by the unique design. @sillalouwho commented: I'm so distracted by the shoulders of Emily Blunt's dress. 😬 #Oscar (Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) The shoulder design of this elegant dress reminded many of hoverboards and futuristic cities. Filmmaker and writer Jessica Ellis had simple but appropriate questions about the dress, writing: Emily Blunt launches hoverdress. It's very pretty but why does it levitate on his shoulders??? Viewer @BJEvans_USAV was fascinated by the look. She posted: Is anyone else as fascinated by Emily Blunt's dress as I am? Why aren't her straps resting on her shoulders?! #Oscars2024 #Oscars Emily Blunt's dress wasn't the only one to feature the now much-discussed “floating shoulders.” Florence Pugh, known for her bold fashion choices during the Dunes 2 press tour and Blunt's co-star in Oppenheimer, also turned heads in a stunning silver Del Core dress featuring the same intriguing shoulder design. However, Pugh's outfit received less attention, likely because she had fewer on-camera moments during the event. (Image credit: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jessica Paster, Blunt's longtime stylist of 18 years, shared her insights with Vanity Fair on the selection process that led to this eye-catching choice. The final decision was made among three potential teams after a last-minute tryout Sunday morning. Each dress brought something unique to the table, Paster explained: Sometimes we don't play it safe. At this point in Emily's years, we can go have some fashion fun. Did I know people were going to talk about the shoulder? Absolutely. Do I care what others have to say? Absolutely not. Me? I think people who know fashion, like fashion, who like interesting things, were going to like it and I know people who like some very classic things weren't going to like it. At the end of the day, she looked absolutely stunning. It was such a beautiful dress. As the fashion world continues to digest and discuss the 2024 Oscars lineup of looks, it's clear that Emily Blunt's choice, expertly guided by Jessica Paster, will remain a highlight of the evening. Fans of the devil wears Prada the star can catch it Oppenheimerwhich is available for streaming with a Peacock Subscription . Don't forget to watch our 2024 movie schedule to find out what's coming soon to a theater near you.

