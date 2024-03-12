Jennifer Lawrence wears Kate Moss' sheer dress to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars





Buckle up, fashion history nerds, this Oscars red carpet look is a big look. At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Jennifer Lawrence wore a sheer floral Givenchy dress from the fashion house's Fall 1996 Haute Couture collection, which was John Galliano's final couture collection before his appointment as creative director of Dior . And the nuggets of fashion history don't stop there: Lawrence's otherworldly white dress was originally worn by model Kate Moss on the runway 28 years ago. Jennifer Lawrence in stunning archive Givenchy dress. (Image credit: Getty Images) This exquisite archive dress features a high empire silhouette and frilly puff sleeves, offering a softness that belies the sensuality of its sheer floral fabric. Under his dream nude dress, Lawrence wore underwear that blended seamlessly into her skin for the perfect nude illusion. A close-up view of Jennifer Lawrence's sheer dress. (Image credit: Getty Images) Accessories side, long-time stylist Jamie Mizrahi added a lucite bangle, solid diamond earrings and a selection of diamond rings to complement Lawrence's ethereal dress. The dress from the archives in all its Givenchy splendor. (Image credit: Getty Images) Nearly three decades ago, Moss wore the dreamy Givenchy couture gown with a towering Marie Antoinette-style wig in an ivory shade to match the dress — an accessory that J.Law and Mizrahi chose to do without. JENNIFER LAWRENCE WEARING GIVENCHY FW96 AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SdcL7dVPcPMarch 11, 2024 See more Galliano's 1996 Givenchy couture collection explored the concept of the Incroyables, a small group of indulgent, flamboyantly dressed French aristocrats in the late 1700s. The designer also used the crowd of hedonistic nobles of post-revolutionary France as design muses in her 1984 graduate collection, titled The Incredibles, from Saint Martins College of Art and Design. A sheer dress from Galliano's 1996 Givenchy Haute Couture collection, similar to Lawrence's from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party. (Image credit: Getty Images) Earlier in the evening, Lawrence arrived on the 2024 Oscars red carpet in a custom polka dot Dior dress, which took approximately 1,500 hours of work to create. Jennifer Lawrence's polka dot dress from the 2024 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images) In the world of celebrity style, an archival fashion relic is the ultimate fashion statement. Zendaya and Law Roach frequently come out of the vaults; Last week, Z wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress to the Green Carpet Fashion Awards that captured the party spirit of the Roaring Twenties. Plus, given that Lawrence is a longtime Dior ambassador who typically dresses exclusively in the French fashion house, her choice for a rare vintage of Givenchy is an intriguing, if wonderful, pivot. Let's hope Lawrence wears more historic dresses soon, Givenchy, Dior or otherwise.

