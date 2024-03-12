Oneida Artists from Wisconsin Add to Lily Gladstone's Oscar Dress





Artists from the Oneida Nation in Wisconsin helped design actress Lily Gladstone's dress that she wore to the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday. Gladstone was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Martin Scorses' Killers of the Flower Moon. Things.” Gladstone's Oscars dress was described as a powerful red carpet look that paid homage to her Indigenous heritage by Vogue Sunday magazine. The midnight blue velvet dress is the result of a collaboration between Gucci creative director Sabato De Sarno, Indigenous artist Joe Big Mountain (Mohawk, Cree and Comanche) and his wife, Sunshine, Vogue reported. Big Mountains recruited a team of artists from the Oneida Nation in Wisconsin to handcraft the dress's velvet cape with 216 quill petals, the magazine reported. Oneida artists include Kendrick Powless-Crouch, Josalyn Metoxen, Seven Oshkabewisens, Dionne Jacobs, Paige Skenandore and Aryien Stevens. Powless-Crouch is the son of Oneida Nation President Tehassi Hill, and Metoxen is his cousin. “My son has always been an artist using traditional mediums,” Hill said. “He dedicated a large part of his life to learning the trade.” He said his son has had a friendship and apprenticeship with Big Mountain, also from Wisconsin, for some time. Hill said it was “very cool” to have several Oneida artists see their work represented on the red carpet making their dreams come true. He said Oneida was very proud of them. Several Oneida individuals and organizations congratulated the artists on social media, including Oneida Nation High School officials who congratulated their former students. The Oneida Nation Art Program has showcased quillwork as a nearly lost Native art form that is kept alive by the master artists of the Oneida Reservation. Quillwork has been practiced by indigenous nations for hundreds of years and involves using porcupine quills to decorate leather clothing, moccasins and jewelry. Quillwork reflects the longest legacy of craftsmanship living in my neck of the woods, Gladstone told Vogue. It is extremely culturally important to many countries, including the Blackfeet. I grew up looking at quills in many forms; in our headdresses, our badges. The first pair of earrings I bought for myself was a quilled piece, made by Bob Tailfeathers in my hometown. Gladstone received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Mollie Kyle in 2023's Killers of the Flower Moon, based on the true story of how the Osage people found black gold on their reservation in Oklahoma for fraudsters to Whites steal and murder for their wealth. Frank Vaisvilas is a former Report for America corps member who covers Native American issues in Wisconsin at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact him at[email protected]or 815-260-2262. Follow him on Twitter at@vaisvilas_frank.

