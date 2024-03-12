Fans Slam 'Shattering' New Trend Worn by Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt at the Oscars: 'I Thought It Was a Wardrobe Malfunction'

It's awards season, which only means one thing: eagle-eyed fashion fans are watching the events as closely as movie buffs.

Spotting what stars choose to wear when they walk the red carpet is just as important as seeing who took the gong for some viewers.

And two actors who attract a lot of attention – much of it unwanted – for their ensembles are Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt.

The two actors opted for a trend that upset some fashionistas – with one even wondering if their dresses had been victims of the dreaded “wardrobe malfunction”.

And the feature in question is 'floating straps', a design that saw stars wearing dresses whose straps would have to sit several inches above their shoulders rather than resting on them.

Emily Blunt (pictured) poses in her surprisingly controversial Schiaparelli dress at the Oscars in Los Angeles last night

Meanwhile, Florence Pugh (pictured) also opted for an unconventional style in her Del Core dress at the Oscars last night.

The night's big winners were Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr.

Oppenheimer won seven Oscars on Sunday night, while Poor Things, The Holdovers, American Fiction, Anatomy of Fall and The Zone of Interest won big prizes.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Emily Blunt may not have won her category, but she appeared on several best-dressed lists, thanks to her champagne-colored Schiaparelli gown adorned with pearls and floating shoulders.

Stylist Jessica Paster, who helped Emily choose the dress, said Vanity Fair: 'Did I know people were going to talk about the shoulder? Absolutely. Do I care what others have to say? Absolutely not.'

Jessica added: “At the end of the day, she looked absolutely stunning. It was such a beautiful dress.

She also noted that she was surprised to see Florence Pugh wearing a similar detail on her silver Del Core dress, as she thought. [Blunt] I was going to be the first to wear it [the floating shoulder]'.

However, while the stylist may have found the detail beautiful, it was surprisingly controversial among a number of viewers, who shared their negative thoughts on social media.

One Instagrammer said: “I thought it was a wardrobe malfunction. »

And one user from X (formerly Twitter) wrote: “Floating straps need to go. one of the worst trends in years. I just want to press them all DOWN.

Another added: “Why is Emily blunting the dress straps floating in the air? »

The majority of online fashion viewers didn't seem to like the 'floating straps' trend, however, some were fans of the new look.

In a similar vein, another commenter wrote: “What is going on with the top straps on Emily's dress? They look like they're floating.

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Apparently the floating straps are in there?

However, a small minority of viewers appear to be fans of the trend, sharing positive thoughts about the new look.

One wrote: “I didn't know what to think at first, but I like Emily Blunt and Flo Pugh's floaty straps.”

And another added: “OMG FLOATING STRAPS GORGEOUS.” Charlize! I live!'

The flowing straps of Emily's dress seen from the side as she showed her father Oliver around

Some fans thought the original strap design of Emily's dress was a “wardrobe malfunction” and couldn't believe their eyes.

Florence Pugh also wore a similar detail on her silver Del Core dress, which she paired with a snake necklace.

Separately, Emily's bodycon Schiaparelli sequin couture dress faced backlash due to the original shape of the bejeweled Y-front on the dress.

Emily's stylist Jessica Paster took umbrage with fans who said the contours of the underwear “ruined the whole look” as she shared photos on Instagram.

She replied, “because you have absolutely no sophisticated taste.”

When another criticized: “I think it's just too cool a dress for her and the glamor didn't help”, Jessica replied: “Didn't I see you on the red carpet? ??”

The cream-colored dress was covered in sequins and had gravity-defying straps, but as Emily walked the red carpet, all viewers could talk about was the beaded outline of a pair of Y-fronts on her dress and weird shoulders.

One wrote: “Is Emily Blunt wearing the men's underwear dress?” Yeah she is,” while another said: “thanks Emily Blunt for bringing back the handball goalkeeper jock strap.”

Others said: “Why does Emily Blunt's dress have rhinestones on the front?” and “Emily Blunt’s dress has bag handles for straps.”

“Emily Blunt wearing this dress makes me miss Joan Rivers and Fashion Police. Joan would have had some really good jokes.

“What's up with Emily Blunt's dress?” Miranda Priestly is sullen.

Jessica has been a stylist for over 20 years and has dressed many stars, including Eva Longoria, Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston, for major red carpet events such as the Emmys, Golden Globes and the Met Gala.

Cate Blanchett once praised her, saying, “The great thing about Jessica is [her ability] to inhabit the world of fashion and to be human and real.

Emily's film Oppenheimer won seven Oscars on Sunday night, while rival Barbie only won one.

Kim Kardashian stunned in a sculptural white satin dress by Balenciaga as she arrived at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills

The two actors weren't the only ones sporting unusual looks: Also sporting modernist ensembles, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski pulled out all the stops for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Kim opted for a sculptural white satin dress by Balenciaga for the evening at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills.

However, the 43-year-old mother of four contrasted the ultra-modern dress with a classic cosmetic look.

She styled her hair in waves, resplendent with an old-school Hollywood style, then completed her look with a smokey eye and nude lips.

Emily Ratajkowski, 32, also wore a futuristic-style dress, styled by French fashion brand Jacquemus.

Posing aside, Emily showed off the backless dress, which featured an unusual asymmetrical bodice.

Emily Ratajkowski, 32, opted for an equally futuristic dress from French fashion brand Jacquemus for the Vanity Fair afterparty.

The bodice tilted slightly to the left and almost seemed to recede from her figure.

Much like Kim, Emily let her dress be the main attraction, opting for a more minimalist look when it came to her accessories and makeup.

The model left it long, dark brown, loose and in messy waves, which fell down her back.

Meanwhile, she kept her makeup natural, with a fresh base and peach blush, a light eye look and nude lips.

And her jewelry was minimalist too, as Emily simply opted for a pair of drop earrings to complement her dress.