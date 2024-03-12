So Many Stars Wore the Mermaid Dress Trend at the 2024 Oscars





It's well known that celebrities love to dress to a theme and last night's Oscars were testament to that, as there seemed to be a common thread sewn into some of the best dresses of the evening. For the 96th Academy Awards, the cast pulled out all the stops after spending hours getting ready with their glam squads before making their red carpet entrance. Our editor-in-chief, Hannah Almassi, analyzed the looks on offer and proclaimed the 2024 Oscars as one of the strongest in fashion in recent years – and I have to agree with her! It wasn't until I had time to look back at the outfits I'd been writing madly about over the past few hours that I realized that many of them were based on a very particular aesthetic: mermaidcore. From Emma Stone's custom Louis Vuitton peplum dress to Lupita Nyong'o's lilac sequin number, many stars looked like modern couture sirens in their breathtaking gowns. While it might be a coincidence (famous stylists keep their clients' Oscars outfits under lock and key until it's time to put them on), looking at them, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the celebrities below below have planned their outfits in advance. a sort of elite WhatsApp group for the 2024 Oscars. Scroll on to see the mermaid dress trend that dominated the 2024 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images) Anya Taylor-Joy wears Dior Haute Couture and Jimmy Choo. (Image credit: Getty Images) America Ferrera wears a Versace chainmail dress. (Image credit: Getty Images) Emily Blunt wears a Schiaparelli dress. (Image credit: Getty Images) Emma Stone wears custom Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images) Lupita Nyong'o wears a custom Armani Privé. (Image credit: Getty Images) Hailee Steinfeld wears Elie Saab Haute Couture. SHOP OUR FAVORITE MERMAIDCORE DRESSES BELOW: mango Backless satin effect dress This also comes in a pretty peach shade. H&M Long voluminous dress Voluminous dresses are ideal for early summer styling. Reformation Annabelle silk dress Made from 100% silk, this elegant dress is a worthwhile investment. mango Pleated dress with knotted detail I'm banking on this dramatic dress before wedding season. Wear it with your highest heels. Emily Wickstead Malcolm open-back cloqué long dress With a sleek, plunging back, this light blue dress requires minimal accessories.

