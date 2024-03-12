ACLU of Texas report on discriminatory language in dress codes





The ACLU report says many dress codes target students based on their gender, race, religion and other factors.

AUSTIN, TX The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU) recently released a report on discriminatory dress codes in the state. The report examined the dress codes of approximately 97% of Texas school districts and stated that About half of K-12 school districts have discriminatory dress codes and grooming policies. The ACLU report says many of these codes and policies target students based on their gender, race, religion and other factors. It also says that about 60 percent of dress codes prohibit clothing and hairstyles targeting black students. The ACLU first conducted the study in 2020 and found that about 477 schools had boys-only hair lengths, so the organization sent those schools letters with recommendations for changes. When the ACLU did the report again for the 2022-23 school year, that number had dropped to 242. RELATED: Judge sides with Barbers Hill ISD in CROWN Act dispute involving student suspended for tenancy Caro Achar, one of the The report's co-authors, and the policy engagement and advocacy coordinator for the ACLU of Texas, said it will make a difference for the students affected. “The immediate harm is the stigma that students feel, it's the shame that they feel, it's often the society that they can develop based on the fact that they are continually punished for presenting themselves as they- same,” Achar said. As for local district dress code language, Hays CISD and Pflugerville ISD both had hair policies that mention that hair should be neat, clean, and not distracting. The ACLU report says the language leaves too much unanswered. “Whenever they say words like 'modesty' or… 'well-groomed,' a lot of times, even though that word itself is not discriminatory in and of itself, the way it is applied is often discriminatory ” said Achar. RELATED: Prom Queen Stands Firm and Says She Didn't Break the Dress Code During Graduation KVUE contacted Hays CISD and Pflugerville ISD Monday morning to see if either district had addressed the points raised by the ACLU of Texas report. This article will be updated if we receive responses. KVUE also checked Austin ISD and Round Rock ISD's dress codes, but we didn't see any mention of hairstyles. Learn more about report and how to search for language in more school district codes and policies. Eric Pointer on social networks: Facebook | X | Instagram KVUE on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | Youtube

