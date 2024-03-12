Emma Stone's dress and Christopher Nolan's dumbbells

Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan joked about using his two Oscars as dumbbells, Emma Stone blamed Ryan Gosling for her wardrobe malfunction, and Billie Eilish recalled feeling like a failure at age 12 years.

Backstage at the Oscars on Sunday was a rather joyful affair: Some of the night's winners appeared on stage, answered a few questions from a room full of well-fed journalists, then quickly returned to their assigned seats at the Dolby Theater in California or perhaps at one of the countless after-parties.

Stone, who won the best actress award for her role in Poor thingshad previously said on the main stage during her acceptance speech that she had a split in her dress in the back, so a reporter backstage pressed her for details.

“They sewed me up as soon as I got back,” she said, pointing to her fixed dress, before explaining why it needed to be repaired in the first place – Gosling's musical rendition of a song from barbie.

“I honestly think I broke it during 'I'm Just Ken.'.' This number blew me away. I wanted to, and things happened,” she said.

As for Nolan, he won two Oscar statuettes, one for best director and another for best film. So when asked what that meant to him, he joked: “It means I can do curls, they're very heavy.”

But it wasn't all fun and games, as Nolan was also asked about the overall message of a film about the creation of the atomic bomb.

“I don't like to talk about specific messages because I feel like in cinema, if it's didactic, it tends to not work as well dramatically,” Nolan said.

Academy Award winners Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy are seen in Hollywood, California on Sunday. Behind the scenes at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday was a pretty joyful affair, with some of the night's winners appearing on stage and answering a few questions from a room full of well-fed reporters.

He also related that his teenage son had doubts about making the film, since young people were not interested in such things, but the director insisted because of the importance of the story of these weapons.

“What I would like to point out is that the film ends on what I consider to be a dramatically necessary moment of despair,” Nolan said. “It is very important that, rather than despair, people turn to advocacy; they support organizations that are working to pressure politicians and leaders to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on our planet.”

Eilish, who shared the Oscar for best original song with her brother Finneas O'Connell, who both created the barbie » hit “What was I made for?” » She was asked for her advice to young people seeking success in the entertainment industry, given that she is 22 and her brother is 26, and they also won in the same category in 2022.

“I want everyone to do something that they're passionate about and proud of,” she said before launching into an anecdote that seemed a bit ironic given that she has two Oscars at such a young age. age.

“I remember being 12 and seeing Mathilde the musical and I was sobbing my eyes out because I was like, “Damn, I'm a failure. I don't even have a career.'”

She elicited laughter from the room of journalists who didn't really know if she was serious or not.

“I'll never succeed at anything because I'm not Matilda. I would just say, give yourself time and do what you love. I know it's easier said than done because some of “We don't really know what we like,” Eilish said.

Cillian Murphy, who won Best Actor for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimersaid backstage that he would be “very happy” if this was the role he would be remembered for throughout his career, even though the Irish actor is 47 and likely has decades of roles ahead of him.

“I mean, you know, you have to move on, but this was a huge, huge moment for me,” he said.

Murphy then launched into an anecdote about Nolan: “I did a screen test for him when I was a kid and I thought that would be it, and that it would be just enough to be in a room with Chris for a few hours and, here we are. I am so touched and grateful.