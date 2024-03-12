Selena Gomez Wears Sizzling Mini Dress and Oversized Coat for Boyfriend Benny Blanco's Birthday





Selena Gomez is in her red era. The 31-year-old turned up the heat on Saturday as she celebrated her boyfriend Benny Blanco's 36th birthday with a head-turning look and new hairstyle. The Love On singer, who confirmed she was dating the music producer in December, decided to go for a red theme for the evening, partying in a bright, sequinned mini dress with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. Gomez, 31, wore a sequined red dress to her boyfriend's birthday party. Selena Gomez/Instagram At one point, the “Love On” singer added a red coat to her outfit. Selena Gomez/Instagram Paired with her dramatic makeup and a voluminous blowout, the blurred layer helped Gomez embody the Mob Wives aesthetic of 2024. Selena Gomez/Instagram At one point, Gomez added an ultra-glamorous touch to her outfit, donning a big red fur coat and snapping a few photos for her Instagram Story. The oversized design definitely helped her nail the Mob Wives of 2024 aesthetic, and the Only Murders in the Building star completed the look with a dazzling diamond necklace, sparkly studs and a new short haircut that 'she separated on one side. The rest of her glam was pretty dramatic too, and with Gomez wearing dark, winged liner and long lashes for the occasion. Throughout the night, she took photos with a handful of friends, including Nicola Peltz Beckham and her husband Brooklyn Beckham. Although Gomez opts for bridal white, including at the SAG Awards last month and in her latest music video, where she dances in a flared white dress, fiery red is also on the “Single Soon” singer's brain; She wore a dramatic red dress to the Golden Globes in January and opted for a similar shade for last year's VMAs. Gomez also wore a bright red dress to the Golden Globes in January and is often seen wearing that color. Selenagomez/Instagram Before the party, the “Only Murders in the Building” actress sent a sweet birthday message to Blanco on Instagram. Selenagomez/Instagram The star recently revealed that she's very happy, telling Rolling Stone that a part of me feels like I'm finally in a good place with everything in my life. Selenagomez/Instagram In addition to choosing a memorable outfit for Los Blancos' party, Gomez also gave a sweet shout-out to her partner on Instagram. Happy birthday baby! Your emotional stamina, positive disposition, incredible talent (which blows my mind), undeniable humor, and loving, kind heart are absolutely killing me, she captioned a series of cute couple photos. Recently, Gomez shared an update on her life with Rolling Stone, telling the publication that she is currently happy. Part of me feels like I'm finally in a good place with everything in my life, she said. She added that her next music would reflect this, telling the publication that it was created from a place of confidence and would show the joy and curiosity she is experiencing at the moment.

