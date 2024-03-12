Mushroom leather? The future of fashion is closer than you think.





Although the mycelium can begrown in mechanized warehouses, Aniela Hoitink, founder of Dutch company Neffa, short for New Fashion Factory, uses a liquid culture technique to create bags, crop tops and even lampshades. Recently, she held up a small black handbag as proof of this exclusive process. Neffa uses bioreactor tanks, essentially a fermentation system similar to a brewery, to concoct a mycelial suspension that is filtered out of the liquid and then poured onto a mold to dry into the desired form. You can really design from the product, rather than the material, Hoitink explains, by bending and stretching the bag's glossy black material that sits somewhere between plastic and leather, almost reminiscent of licorice. Technically, the bottom [of the bag] must be the strongest. So you could say, OK, we're adding a little more biomass here so it's thicker and stronger. This basic process allows Neffa to be versatile with minimal labor. Most important, Hoitink says, is that the liquid culture process provides the freedom to experiment with speculative ideas. Because it's a slurry, you can add ingredients a little easier, she says. The company's next step, she suggests, could be infusing the materials with branded flavors or even skin-care compounds that treat conditions like psoriasis. This is just one reason why these products may differ from standard leather. Both companies also think about their ecological footprint and the full life cycle of their products. MycoWorkss Reishi, for example, is fully biodegradable, allowing for a future in which disposing of an old pair of shoes could simply mean composting them. (Is there a better way to dispose of old clothes?) While large companies Hoping to use fungi to generate entirely new eco-friendly materials on a large scale, independent designers are exploring their potential to modify or break down the piles of discarded fabric that exist on the planet. Helena Elston, a New York-based designer, was studying fashion in London a few years ago when she imagined an ethical response to waste in her industry. She finds an old item of clothing or sews one from fabric scraps, sterilizes it, then adds an application of mycelium. A pathogenic fungus, Ganoderma sessile feeds on the roots of deciduous hardwood trees. Photography by Phyllis Ma Over the next few months, the shellfish watch the mycelium make its way through the material. Sometimes it selectively eats natural fibers and ignores synthetic fibers. Sometimes he swirls the dye into swirls of a surprising new color. In previous experiments, Elston allowed the mycelium to completely break down existing material. It feels like he has this intellectual understanding that we as humans don't have, she says. The most beautiful pieces came from the fact that I had no control. Maggie Paxton, a New York mycophile who hunts for new pigments on her foraging walks, treats silk dresses with mushroom dyes for the American fashion house Coach. Recently, she took earthball mushrooms that look like old golf balls, as if aged until they were a dull brown, and boiled them in a pot. She was surprised to discover that this dye gave her silk the prettiest petal pink color that could inspire a future collection. Many designers still seem surprised enough by mushroom behavior to talk about it as if they are collaborating with a vibrant extraterrestrial intelligence. That's all the excitement about the field in general, Paxton says. We have no idea of ​​the magic that lies there in front of us. The goal is to keep discovering. This story appears in the April 2024 issue of National geographic review.

