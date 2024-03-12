Dr. Scholls Shoes Celebrates 100 Years of Iconic Fashion and Innovative Comfort

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 12, 2024–

Dr. Scholl's Shoes, the American footwear brand and a Caleres (NYSE: CAL) portfolio brand, is celebrating 100 years of comfort and style. The ever-iconic brand invites consumers to join the year-round celebration, which kicks off today with the launch of the 100th Anniversary Collection, followed by a series of collaborations throughout the year. 'year.

This press release contains multimedia. View the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312297310/en/

Dr. Scholls shoes celebrate 100 years of iconic fashion and innovative comfort (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Scholls joins a small but iconic list of American brands that have stood the test of time for a century, said Keith Duplain, division president, Brand Portfolio, Caleres. It was original in 1924 when Dr. William Scholl opened his first Comfort Foot Shop. She became a fashion icon in 1959 with the creation of the original wooden exercise sandal, and we continue our legacy today with culturally relevant collaborations and new styles like the Time Off sneaker, which recently became a viral sensation on TikTok.

The 100th anniversary collection is inspired by the brand's most iconic style, the original wooden sandal, worn by fashion celebrities throughout the eras. The nine-style collection celebrates and reinvents the timeless silhouette by introducing modern comfort features and blending elements of the past with a vision of the future. The Heritage collection takes the original sandal to new heights with the introduction of heels and wedges. It also incorporates beloved features such as the buckle, classic rivets and wooden bottom, while infusing a nostalgic Americana palette of red, white and denim, a nod to the brand's rich history rooted in American culture. The celebration will kick off with a bold social campaign with a surreal interpretation of the 100th collection and engaging content from creators and influencers encouraging consumers to join the brand's Always Iconic mantra.

Hot on the heels of the anticipated release of the 100th Anniversary Collection and following recent notable 2023 collaborations with Re/Done and Veronica Beard, Dr. Scholl's Shoes will launch its first collaboration of the year with brand icon Free People ultimate festival fashion. Arriving just in time for festival season, the Dr. Scholl's Shoes x Free People capsule collection offers a feminine, festival-worthy take on the original sandal, capturing the essence of creative expression and individuality synonymous with both brands.

This summer, Dr. Scholl's will launch a special collaboration with the legendary Iris Apfel. Dr. Scholl's Shoes is honored to have worked with Apfel, a true original, on her latest collaboration and to have the opportunity to continue to celebrate and commemorate her iconic life. The collection will debut in August to coincide with the release of Apfel's new book “Colorful,” in which she shares her design doctrine and biggest inspirations. The collaboration with Dr. Scholl's Shoes is featured in the pages of his book, embodying a true celebration of timeless style and creative innovation.

The Iris Apfel collection is the first collaboration to expand beyond the original sandal. The collection notably features playful interpretations of Dr. Scholl's newest style, the Time Off Lace Up Sneaker. Dr. Scholls Shoes celebrates the Time Off Lace Up Sneaker, a TikTok sensation that went viral multiple times last year, not only through its anniversary partnerships, but by significantly expanding the Time Off franchise. The iconic style is now available for men and kids and offered in trendy new colors and materials for women for spring 2024. The Time Off construction also extends to new silhouettes, including a sandal for spring and a boot for fall.

For Holiday 2024, the brand will unveil its 100th final partner, a partnership with SmileyWorld, the icon of positivity and good vibes with a happiness-branded sports collection for the whole family.

Shop the Dr. Scholls Shoes 100th Anniversary Collection for $80 to $150 starting March 12 at DrSchollsShoes.com. As part of the brand's sustainability mission, a tree will be donated to Trees for the Future for every 100th collectible shoe sold.

Join the celebration and follow Dr. Scholls shoes all year long. Instagram And Tic Tac and via the hashtags #DrScholls100 #AlwaysIconic.

About Dr. Scholls Shoes:

Dr. Scholls Shoes is an American brand proudly rooted in comfort and individuality, starting with our founder, Dr. William Scholl. A comfort revolutionary, Scholl forever changed the world of footwear, opening the first Foot Comfort Shop in 1924 and transforming the face of fashion in the 1960s with the original wooden exercise sandal that endures today . At Dr. Scholls, we are dedicated to creating iconic shoes that last. Versatile styles for the whole family where quality, comfort and the well-being of the planet come first.

About Caleres:

Caleres is a market-leading portfolio of global footwear brands that includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Vionic. Our products are available virtually everywhere: in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many other third-party retail websites . Together, these brands make Caleres a company with both a heritage and a mission. Our heritage is built on over 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel good about their feet. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312297310/en/

CONTACT: Jen Wiley

[email protected]

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MISSOURI

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMERS WOMEN OTHER RETAIL MEN SPECIALIZED FASHION CONSUMER RETAIL SHOES RETAIL ONLINE

SOURCE: Calères

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 03/12/2024 07:15/DISC: 03/12/2024 07:14

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312297310/en