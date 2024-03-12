Emma Stone reveals how her torn dress was repaired after her Oscar win





Ryan Gosling's Kenergy was just too much for Stone's custom Louis Vuitton dress. As Emma Pierre I took his second Academy Awardsomeone backstage was picking up a needle and thread. After the Poor things star won best actress at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, with the 35-year-old revealing she urgently needed a seamstress. “They stitched me up,” Stone told reporters backstage. “As soon as I got back, they stitched me up, which was wonderful.” “I really think I broke it during 'I'm Just Ken,'” the actress added. “I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and that number blew me away. And I was just there, and I was going, and, you know, things happen.” Ryan Gosling performs “I'm Just Ken” at the #Oscar pic.twitter.com/GsM5iYehJh – Crave for culture (@CultureCrave) March 11, 2024

@CultureCrave

Getty Ryan Gosling sings 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars and it's a performance you won't want to miss

See the story As Stone approached to accept her second Oscar, she made it very clear to the audience that her dress had “broken.” “I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'” she explained, referring to Ryan Gosling's performance of his song barbie. Gosling's performance was one of (if not THE) the biggest highlights of the ceremony. He started in the audience, sporting a black cowboy hat, hot pink suit and matching gloves while singing about Margot Robbie who couldn't control his laughter. The 43-year-old was then joined by a large number of dancers, as well as fellow dancers Kens, Simu LiuKingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa, who starred alongside the Oscar-nominated actor in the film.

Getty The emotional Emma Stone wins the second Oscar of her career at the Oscars

See the story Despite what Stone said about the Ken-ergy causing a wardrobe malfunction, the custom Louis Vuitton dress didn't look like the most comfortable dress to wear. Before the ceremony, Stone needed help getting off a podium after her interview with Vanessa Hudgens. Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post. Stone, has already won an Oscar in the same category for La La Land in 2017. She beat Lily Gladstone — who was considered the other favorite in the category — as well as Annette Bening, Sandra Hller and Carey Mulligan. “Oh my God, this is really overwhelming,” she said before addressing the other nominees and the actresses who presented her with the award – Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence, Sally Field and Jessica Lange. “The women on this stage, you are all incredible and the women in this category, Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I share this with you. It was such an honor to do all this together.”

