Dressing shouldn't be so binary

As awards season continues, many people have their eyes on formal wear, including me. I am obsessed with evening wear. I'm more on the red carpet than in the movies. I don't care who wins which Oscar, but I care who was best dressed. When I was a kid, I talked about the beautiful dresses I would wear if I was on those red carpets. I still play the game.

But this awards season, I started dreading the red carpet coverage.

During the New York Times Emmy coverage this year, Styles Desk references Liv Hewsons shirtless tuxedo as the pinnacle of non-binary chic. As I read this article, I found myself furious at the idea. How was this look the pinnacle of non-binary fashion?

Don't get me wrong, it looks fantastic. Hewson played with the ever-hated black suit on the red carpet, widened coat tails and exposed chest to great success.

So if it wasn't Hewson, what made me so angry?

I'll answer that question with another question: Where was this fervor for other trans and non-binary artists on the red carpet?

We have been fortunate in recent years to see trans and non-binary people proud of their lot. Last year's Tony Awards saw its first two openly non-binary actors win Best Leading Actor in a Musical and Best Featured Actor in a Musical. J. Harrison Ghee, who won the Tony for Best Leading Actor, wore a stunning turquoise prom dress which was hands down the best look of the night for me.

Yet none of the articles I read on the red carpet the next day really mentioned it. Same with Alex Newell, who won Best Actor in a Musical in a stunning golden dress . No one claimed this was an extraordinary, gender-defining fashion summit. Vanity Fair covered the dress like any other.

I'm not saying that every outfit worn by a trans or non-binary person should be declared the pinnacle of non-binary chic. My problem is how and when we, as a culture, become obsessed with the gendered nature of clothing. I say people who cover non-binary fashion take notes Vanity Fair piece on Newell. Trans and non-binary people just want to dress like everyone else, and how each person chooses to dress is their own ultimate chic.

We are still dealing with a long history of anti-transvestism legislation. Masquerade laws and the rule of three articles made it illegal in many states to wear more than three items of clothing designated for another gender in public. The New York State Masquerade Law section, Penal Code 240.35, Subsection 4, could be used to arrest a person perceived to be a man. until 2011 . This coupled with anti-LGBTQ legislation In recent years, it's really scary to show up as your authentic self.

With the risks of being out there, proud and authentic, seeing Ghee, Hewson and Newell wearing something that makes them feel like themselves is empowering. It’s something that everyone, queer or not, can aspire to do. But there must be a way to honor the broad spectrum of gender expression without creating a new framework that ignores large swaths of people's identities.

Although most of us won't be walking the red carpet anytime soon, many of us will be walking as early as early May. When the time comes, I hope you find yourself wearing something that makes you feel like you're not what you're supposed to be. New York Times, your parents or social media tell you that you should feel like you do. Or at least do your best. Regardless of your gender, you deserve to dress in what makes you happy, regardless of which gender is supposed to wear those clothes.

You don't need to try to live up to the pinnacle of gendered fashion, feminine, masculine, non-binary or otherwise. Wear what makes you comfortable and treat this graduation milestone like your own red carpet. It'll be awards season again and you've just won your degree.