Dwayne The Rock Johnson Launches Men's Grooming Brand
Actor, professional wrestler and entrepreneur Dwayne The Rock Johnson has launched an affordable personal care brand for men called Papatui.
The skincare line aims to provide high-quality, effective products at accessible prices, and is currently only available in the United States through its own e-commerce at papatui.com and in Target and Target.com stores , and each product is less than 10 years old. U.S. dollars.
Born from Johnson's belief in prioritizing overall wellness and the idea that self-care is essential, Papatui took three years to develop with a team of skincare and skincare experts. scientists focused on creating products with ingredients that are both effective and cleaner and focused on performance. .
Regarding the inspiration for his skincare brand, Johnson said in a statement: “People have been asking me about my skincare for years, and they know I'm a strong advocate for all men take care of themselves, inside and out. will always be very important to me, and I was fortunate to have access to some of the best resources and minds during the development of Papatui.
Working with industry experts, we are committed to creating products that work and deliver the quality and value that all hardworking men deserve. Now all my guys can trade in premium products without having to pay high prices. I think these products will help men take better care of themselves. »
Actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson launches his Papatui skincare line
Papatui, named after his Samoan grandfather, Grand Chef Peter Maivia, debuts with a collection featuring skin, hair, body and tattoo care. It has been specially formulated for the male consumer and includes an oil-free facial moisturizer with a matte finish, an antiperspirant clinically proven to protect against sweat and odor for 48 hours, and an innovative tattoo treatment that hydrates and lightens the ink drawing.
The skincare range also includes a rejuvenating toner, which Johnson says is her personal “secret weapon” to help with exfoliation, skin hydration and tightening pores, an awakening gel for eyes, a refreshing body wash, a 2-in-1 nourishing shampoo and conditioner and a 24-hour body lotion.
Formulas include key ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamides and salicylic acid in skincare products, with nourishing ingredients such as mango butter and walnut oil coconut in body care and tattoo products. Additionally, all Papatui products are formulated without parabens, sulfates, dyes, alcohol and PEG.
In addition to offering premium formulations at affordable prices, Johnson wanted the scents of his products to rival the world's leading perfumes and collaborated with luxury perfume house Firmenich and leading perfumers Frank Voelkl and Clement Gavarry . The result is three distinct luxury scents: sandalwood suede, lush coconut and cedar sport.
Johnson added: “The name Papatui is deeply personal to me. My Samoan grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, was the first man to teach me about men's care. Although I was not as a 5 year old punk kid, my grandfather was one of my heroes. He was strikingly handsome, had great skin, was well groomed, always smelled amazing, he was loved and respected by all , and on top of all that – he was also tough as hell – an attribute that was clearly not passed on to me.
His nickname for me was “Tui”. And “Papa”, which translates to “Rock” in Samoan, also comes from my most important and protected role, that of father to my three daughters. I wanted to honor these anchors in my life. So, Papatui .”
Commenting on the brand's launch at Target, Rick Gomez, executive vice president and director of food, essentials and beauty at Target, added: “Patui is an incredible brand offered at great prices, and I am incredibly proud of the partnership that led to this launch. launch.
“Dwayne and the Papatui team have spent time and worked closely with us at Target to help deliver a line of clean, high-quality products that I think shoppers will love.”
The collection retails for between US$7.99 and US$9.99.
