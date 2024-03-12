Pinterest Introduces New Inclusive AI Body Type Range Tool





Pinterest has launched an innovative new AI tool, Body Type Ranges, allowing users to self-select the body types featured in their search results. The new preference setting is currently available in the US and will roll out to the UK later this year and allows users to refine their searches for women's and wedding fashion ideas based on different body types, so that they can see themselves represented in the inspiration they seek. Subscribe to the mobile marketing magazine Click here to get the latest marketing news delivered to your inbox every Thursday for free The social media giant also revealed that the AI ​​range will be rolled out in menswear later this year, as well as new verticals and new international markets on an ongoing basis. Pinterest, Chief Product Officer at Sabrina Ellis, said: “Pinterest is a visual discovery platform and we want users to be able to see themselves reflected in their search results. That's why we're leveraging AI to bring greater inclusion to our product design. “Body type ranges increase representation on the platform and give Pinterest users more intentional choice and control over what they see on Pinterest. We've already seen that people who use body type ranges had a 66% higher engagement rate per session on Pinterest than those who didn't use the tool. The move follows the social media giant introducing tools such as searching for hair models and skin tone ranges to help build a more inclusive internet. The news comes as the brand recently launched a new international campaign to promote its full range of products to advertisers. Featuring action-packed mini-films, the P is for Performance campaign shows how ads on the social media giant drive results instead of just increasing brand awareness.

