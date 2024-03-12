Fashion
Nordstroms Fashion Director Revealed Top 5 Spring Trends
In my past life as a former fashion designer, my right hand man was my buyer. To ensure I was making products that people wanted to buy, they presented numbers on items they knew would sell, as well as trends that resonated with our customers. Their ideas were invaluable and could be as specific as colors that would or wouldn't work or silhouettes and details that our customers were drawn to. As a fashion writer, this information is always very valuable when creating shoppable stories.
I recently had the chance to speak with the fashion director of Nordstroms, Rickie De Sole, whose role is to provide an in-depth perspective on the merchandising happening at the retailer, which includes predicting the hottest spring trends that Nordstrom shoppers will purchase. Her predictions for this season included flats and kitten heels, trench coats, white dresses, chunky silver jewelry and preppy pieces.
To help you get your wardrobe ready, we've worked together to round up some products from Nordstrom below that you can shop before the season changes.
Flats and kitten heels
The days of six-inch stiletto heels are over, with shoppers (and celebrities) reaching for comfortable flats or kitten heels when they want a little height, no longer just a shoe for the day, says Sorry. If you're looking to splurge, she recommends The Rows kitten heel, but if it's not in your budget, I love it Jeffrey Campbell Persona – Slingback Pumps which come in eight colors and patterns. For a low-to-the-ground style that isn't your apartment of yesteryear, opt for Sarto by Franco Sartos Tracy Flat Square Toe Slingback where Sam Edelman Zuri ballet flats.
Trench coats
De Sole says the ultimate wardrobe workhorse, namely the trench coat, will be refreshed this spring. She suggested adding a fancier option to your wardrobe, like this one. Five Seven style that features a contrasting white floral detail. I'm leaning towards a pop of color to contrast all the exterior gray with Bernardos cotton twill quilted jacket and the Avec Les Filles Relaxed Belted Twill Trench Coat. If you want to go further, you can opt for Modern Short Take of the Good Americans.
Large silver jewelry
I've been a die-hard gold wearer for as long as I can remember, but silver has made a major comeback in recent years; De Sole predicts that this spring will literally be bigger than ever! She says playing with scale creates the perfect balance with some of fashion's more understated looks. To get in on the oversized trend, she suggests Li Studios Klara dangling earrings And Léa ring. If you want to try before you invest, go for these Panacea bubble hoop earrings for just $35 or if you love chunky silver accessories for spring, make a statement with the St. Moran Oversized Link Chain Necklace.
Preppy styles
De Sole says preppy style is in for spring, including collared shirts, sweater vests and anything that exudes the getting-ready vibe. His funny choice was Mothers The Hot Striped Pointelle Polo Sweater, which can easily be worn all summer; Madewell makes a similar polo shirt for $58. For windier spring days, you can layer this Mango – Sleeveless sweater with side slit and quarter zip and pair it with classic pants like this wide leg option by Vince.
White dresses
An effortless white dress captures the lightness of spring we all crave, says De Sole; I completely agree. Her Nordstrom picks include Reformations – Mikol pleated mid-length dress And Vinces sleeveless sheath dress. They both have timeless silhouettes that will serve you well, as well as a longer length if you're not quite ready to show off your legs yet. But if you're looking for a shorter white dress this spring, opt for Topshops long sleeve tiered poplin mini dress Or French Connection Echo mid-length backless crepe dress.
