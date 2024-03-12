Beyoncé's Single Texas Hold Em Fuels Dallas' Love of Western Style

It was only last year that Beyoncé sent Dallasites into a frenzy of metals, rhinestones and silver for her Renaissance World Tour. Now, with the viral release of his latest and surprising country single, Texas Hold Em, another renaissance is emerging. It sparks an obsession with Western style and, for some Dallas-area designers and retailers, a spark of profit along the way.

Dasha's House Boutique owner Quiana McDaniel has made room in her DeSoto boutique for what she invented the Texas Hold Em trend. In response to customer requests, she now offers more than 20 percent Western-inspired clothing in more to meet demand. Oh, it's totally because of Beyoncé. People just want what Beyoncé wore, McDaniel said. They don't even get the clothes to go anywhere in particular. They follow the Texas Hold 'Em trend on TikTok and buy the boots, the jewelry, the vests, everything.

The contemporary women's store, known for its range of prints, bright colors and African styles, has boosted its inventory with more bustiers, Daisy Duke shorts, cardigans, metallics and cowhide clothing, which McDaniel says are flying off the shelves.

Alexis Daniels, artist and owner of AND HAND MADEhas also seen its sales of Western-inspired accessories and clothing increase 20% since Beyoncé's release. Billboard Hot 100 singles. Customers are asking for more accents and prints like cowhide, frayed denim and leather, Daniels said. But I think it will increase even more once his album comes out and people start talking about another tour, visuals and more.

In Fort Worth, Laura Simmons, owner of Studio 74 Vintage, has a different point of view. I don't think Beyoncé started the Western trend. It was already a trend, Simmons said. We spotted a huge change about a year ago. However, if this is combined with the popularity of Yellow stone and the fall of other Western series on Netflix, so this certainly created the perfect storm. January and February this year were the busiest, especially during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Western clothing is what I can't keep in the store, and vintage western is really hot right now.

Her store specializes in vintage clothing for men and women from the 1920s to the '80s, and Simmons never imagined that Western would become her store's staple. Nearly half of the stock is Western wear due to increased demand. From stars like Billy Bob Thornton to Leon Bridges to rodeo royalty, Studio 74 Vintage is now the unique place where cowboys and culture collide.

As for a boost to the new Texas Hold Em effect? Not really. But Simmons takes his hat off to the Queen for inspiring a new wave of locals who now want to go to the countryside. Rumor has it that Post Malone is the next artist to completely cross the border, having debuted his new sound at the Country Music Association Awards last November. With interest growing from Hollywood and musical artists, Simmons is preparing for any surprise changes.

I think it's cool. I was born and raised in this country, so it's really cool to see people celebrating our heritage and culture, she said.

Menswear influencer and Wilhelmina model Queyoun Makor agrees. One of his latest posts While certainly inspired by Beyonc and the Texas Hold Em craze, this isn't a new style or trend for the bespoke designer. But exposing Western style and Beyoncé's influence to often marginalized groups is one of the factors he attributes to the rise of Western popularity.

As an influencer, I recognize the cultural impact, influence, contributions and genius of Beyonc and her team. She has been able to elevate and recognize overlooked and unsung groups through her music to the masses, time and time again, Makor said. When it comes to western clothing, this is not the first time she has worn it, but this time it was different. By releasing two country songs just before rodeo season, she was able to broaden the appeal of a timeless trend while drawing attention to wearers and Western African American culture, which generally goes unrecognized, typically ignored and historically unrecognized.

Dusting off a new pair of Lucchese boots and trading in his pants for Wranglers, this Texas native has certainly fallen in love with Western clothing all over again, thanks to Beyoncé. “The song definitely rekindled my love for Western clothing and definitely made me want to break out my cowboy boots and cowboy hat,” Makor wrote.

To the rest of Dallas feeling the Texas Hold Em itch and perhaps new to what we've already coined as the hoity tonk style, McDaniel, Simmons and Makor all say to just relax and make it your own. Great accessories will do the trick, without looking like they're reserved down to the gram. Just start by incorporating subtle elements, Makor said. Try denim, plaid or leather pieces and gradually experiment with cowboy boots or hats. Mix Western items with your existing wardrobe to find a balance that suits your style.

Whether it's a rhinestone-adorned feathered hat from Flea Style or Miron Crosby's popular and vibrant boots, there's absolutely no shortage of places in the Dallas area where you can leverage your wardrobe. But with all the trends, and unlike your favorite. Beyoncé song or two, nothing lasts forever, so try NOW.

In a few years, it will gradually disappear, Simmons said. And then we will ask ourselves what will be the next fashionable trend?