Lauren Sanchez's Plunging Red Dress for Vanity Fair Afterparty Is Simply Amazing – See Photos





Lauren Snchez, soon to be Mrs. Bezos, has captivated the fashion world with her impeccable style, marking her presence with a series of statement looks blending sophistication and boldness. At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Lauren once again turned heads, embodying equal parts elegance and boldness. The 54-year-old former entertainment journalist and fiancé of Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, walked the red carpet in an exquisite creation by Lever Couture. Her ensemble included a sheer gown that artfully combined a plunging neckline with a dramatic train, setting a new standard for red carpet glamour. © Doug Peters – PA Images Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos present at the Vanity Fair Oscars party The dress's bright red hue was accentuated by elaborate ruffles adorning the elbow-length sleeves and cascading through the skirt, embodying a fusion of drama and delicacy. A huge diamond necklace and nude Christian Louboutin pumps completed her radiant look, while her swept-back hair and neutral makeup enhanced her natural beauty, showcasing her ability to make a sophisticated statement. © Steve Granitz Lauren's dress is simply incredible Lauren's fashion choices have continued to make waves since the start of the year, with each appearance more striking than the last. In January, she celebrated Jeff's 60th birthday in a dazzling red dress by Laura Basci, a design masterpiece sparkling with embellishments and featuring bold underbust cutouts. © Lionel Hahn Lauren is known for her bold fashion The dress, a testament to fashion artistry, required over 800 hours of meticulous beading, demonstrating the dedication and craftsmanship behind haute couture. Lauren added a touch of whimsy to her ensemble with a crystal-covered rocket-shaped handbag from Judith Leiber, nodding to her fiancé's adventures in space exploration. © Stéfanie Keenan Lauren Sanchez wore a bodycon plunging neck dress as she joined future billionaire husband Jeff Bezos at Chanel and Charles Finch's pre-Oscar dinner in Beverly Hills Her elegance was also palpable at the 21st Living Legends of Aviation Awards, where she stepped out in a strapless draped black dress complemented by elbow-length gloves, a look that exuded timeless grace. Still, Lauren's style is versatile, as evidenced by her casual outing in Miami, where she paired loose cargo pants with a denim jacket and white cropped tee, a simpler yet chic look compared to the option $4,450 Chanel graphic that she donned on her birthday last December. . Get information on the biggest and hottest news, features and celebrity profiles from across the United States. Subscribe to our HELLO! Hollywood Newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.

