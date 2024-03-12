Generation Tux launches into physical commerce







Listen to the article

3 minutes

This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any comments. Diving brief: Online tuxedo and suit rental company Generation Tux opened its first physical showroom in Columbus, Ohio.

The showroom will feature the Fit Model brand, which uses data and artificial intelligence to understand customer measurements and desired fit, according to a company press release. The brand also offers a Look Builder, which helps consumers pair their rentals with accessories and socks, as well as its Color Recommendations system in which customers enter desired accent and highlight colors to match products that match their desired look.

The Columbus showroom located at 912 N. High Street will be followed by the opening of a second location in Chicago. The brand plans to open more locations in the first half of 2024 in major U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C., Dallas and Phoenix, founder George Zimmer said via email. Dive overview: The Generation Tuxs Columbus showroom will serve as a hub for local wedding planners and community events, and offer clients the opportunity to work with stylists who can provide styling advice and consultations. Our Columbus showroom is poised to become a cornerstone in the local retail landscape, bringing a different level of personalized service and technology to the industry in one location, said Jason Jackson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Generation Tux, in a statement. We're thrilled to unveil a space where couples and event planners can discover not only the perfect combination, but also curated looks and expert advice to make their special day truly memorable. Showrooms take Generation Tuxs products offline, allowing customers to touch and feel the items in person. The company's products are private label, which allows us to offer higher quality products at a better price, Zimmer said. Generation Tux was founded in 2014 by Zimmer, the driving force behind Mens Wearhouse, who launched that chain in 1973 and helped grow it into a national franchise before was fired in 2013 due to disagreements over the direction of the company. After that, Zimmer was ready to shake up the men's fashion industry with an innovative way to rent, according to the company's website, as well leading to the creation of Generation Tux. The men's fashion market has, however, faced challenges in recent years. Tailored Brands, the parent company of Mens Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, filed for bankruptcy in 2020. Shortly after exiting Chapter 11, the company encountered liquidity issues and legal battles. But Zimmer believes Generation Tux's integration of technology into the shopping experience will allow it to differentiate itself from its competitors. Generation Tux sets itself apart from competitors like Mens Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank by creating a high-tech/high-touch experience for our customers, Zimmer said. We built our business around customer service. This is something we think our competitors have lost sight of.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.retaildive.com/news/generation-tux-rental-opens-first-showroom/709983/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos