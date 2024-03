Best handbags from the fall 2024 fashion shows

Practical and useful, as well as one of the most accessible entry points to owning luxury clothing, handbag design is timeless. Until humans evolve to have pouches or have more arms, the need to have a bag to carry items will always be with us. While much of fashion is concerned with innovation, currentness and newness, handbags therefore present a challenge for designers: to create pieces that function as both timeless companions and practices and as signifiers of an artistic consciousness of contemporary aesthetic culture – while integrating these pieces holistically into the vision of their collection as a whole. Fall 2024 saw creative directors rise to this challenge with a plethora of must-have bags – many of which were oversized – reprising heritage classics while taking a distinct design vision and tapping into the season's emerging trends, like the hypertexture and femininity. . Stella McCartney and Jil Sander have embraced fluff and fringe. Prada showed that it was still possible to innovate in the basic structure and function of a bag with its belt idea. Chlo and Isabel Marant extended their bohemian-chic revival through bags. At Gucci, Sabato De Sarno has quietly transformed the house's classics into new style staples through subtle reconsiderations of color, shape and texture possibilities. Here are The Impression's picks for the best handbags of the fall 2024 runway season. Miu Miu Miu Miu Miu Miu Miu Miu Miu Miu Miu Miu Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Chanel Chanel Chanel Chanel Chanel Chanel Chanel Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Balenciaga Balenciaga Balenciaga Balenciaga Balenciaga Balenciaga Balenciaga Balenciaga Balenciaga Chloe Chloe Chloe Chloe Chloe Chloe Chloe Chloe Isabel funny Isabel funny Isabel funny Isabel funny Isabel funny Isabel funny Isabel funny Isabel funny Rabanne Rabanne Rabanne Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Dior Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Prada Jil Sander Jil Sander Jil Sander Jil Sander Jil Sander Jil Sander Jil Sander Jil Sander Jil Sander Jil Sander Jil Sander Jil Sander Jil Sander Jil Sander Jil Sander Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Balmain Balmain Balmain Balmain Balmain Balmain Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Ferragamo Valentino Valentino Valentino Valentino Valentino Valentino Dries Van Noten Dries Van Noten Dries Van Noten Dries Van Noten Dries Van Noten Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Fendi Sheltered Sheltered Sheltered Sheltered Sheltered Sheltered Sheltered Sheltered Versace Versace Versace Versace Versace Versace Burberry Burberry Burberry Burberry Burberry Burberry Burberry Burberry Burberry Burberry Burberry Burberry Covered Covered Covered Covered Covered Covered Marine Serre Marine Serre Marine Serre Marine Serre Marine Serre Marine Serre Marine Serre Roberto Cavalli Roberto Cavalli Roberto Cavalli Roberto Cavalli Roberto Cavalli Roberto Cavalli Diesel Diesel Diesel Todd's Todd's Todd's Todd's Acne Studios Acne Studios Acne Studios Coach Coach Coach Coach Coach Coach Coach Michael Kors Michael Kors Michael Kors Michael Kors Michael Kors Michael Kors Michael Kors Michael Kors Michael Kors Michael Kors Michael Kors Michael Kors Michael Kors Michael Kors Tory Burch Tory Burch Tory Burch Tory Burch Tory Burch Tory Burch Tory Burch Tory Burch Tory Burch Tory Burch

