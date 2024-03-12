For the Love of a Dress Laura Ashley – Garden & Gun





Many of us have visceral memories of new spring clothes, says Laura Vinroot Poole, Charlotte's famous fashionista. retailer. That may be putting things lightly. I wish I could no longer smell the white tights my mother put me in on those spring Sunday mornings before church. The scratching and pulling, the elastic top strangling me down to my navel as we performed for Blessed Assurance. A fluffy polyester dress and shiny white shoes with a silly buckle were as fun as a basket of melted Cadburys. I admired the older girls in their Laura Ashleys, those flowing cotton dresses printed with roses and daisies, with hemlines so long their mothers didn't even make them wear stockings. I never had one of these coveted dresses, but maybe it's time for the British brand to experience some sort of resurgence in the United States. Or maybe the romance of their flowers never really faded. As Southerners, we identify with the warmth, modesty and earthiness of Laura Ashley's lace, ruffles and florals, Poole says. We love botanical prints and flowers, softness and romanticism. Founded by the couple Laura and Bernard Ashley in the United Kingdom in 1953, the company first became known for the design of tea towels and scarves. They expanded into homewares, then eventually softly shaped clothing with floral designs that reminded the namesake of his upbringing in the Welsh countryside. The 1980s became a time of glory for the brand, with a homeware catalog sent internationally and the publication of Laura Ashley's Book on Furnishing. As a teenager, Poole christened her room with pink and green rosettes. Growing up, all my girlfriends had a Laura Ashley room, and mine might be the last one standing, she says. The sheets, the duvet, the pillows, the curtains, the rugs are all from the original patterns. When Poole posted a photo on Instagram from one of her own vintage Laura Ashley dresses, her audience went crazy. It was 1988 and I was wearing a French blue waxed cotton dress by Laura Ashley. I bought it during the famous August sale in London and I loved it, she posted. My prom dress was also Laura Ashley! Same cut but floral, replied a commentator. Laura Ashley was like the other end of the pendulum of 1980s punk and goth vibes, says the Southern-born textile designer. Scottish Meacham Wood. It was this super romantic, super pretty look. It still reminds me of all those floral dresses I see littered on Instagram. Laura Ashley or Laura Ingalls Wilder? In 2000, the company moved its North American headquarters to Fort Mill, South Carolina, although it moved to New York last year. As the brand celebrated seventy years of production in 2023, it also continued a dynamic partnership with designer Batsheva Hay, who began her fashion career after having one of her favorite Laura Ashley dresses remade. THE Batsheva x Laura Ashley Collection is a fever dream of ruffled collars, puffed sleeves and maxi skirts adorned with archival prints of roses, daisies and delicate bouquets. photo: Batcheva Dresses from the Batsheva x Laura Ashley collection. One of the great joys of spring is putting winter coats away in the back of the closet. For generations of women, donning a Laura Ashley is a similar seasonal pleasure. Why is there a reinterest in Laura Ashley? Meacham Wood thought. Perhaps because we have become so tech-savvy that romance and comfort seem like a deep breath of relief in the modern world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gardenandgun.com/articles/for-the-love-of-a-laura-ashley-dress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos