



The online retailer shakes you down for a total of zero dollars, all in the name of the deal. expansion. Sad! Just when you thought fast fashion couldn't go any lower, online marketplace Temu decides to offer $0 faux fur boots. Yes, you read correctly: zero US dollars. Temu loves to target his buyers through Instagram, and this particular pair was spotted in a Stories ad in collaboration with one of these questionable people. fashion mood board accounts. Cleverly named the $0 Fluffy Boots, if you're not coughing up cash you could snag a pair in heather gray, dusty pink, and a number of other colorways, but only for new app users with eligible orders, note! The boots are a similar style to the ones we've seen recently. Moncler Grenoble track, but for a fraction of the price (I'm not sure of the math on this, can zero be a fraction of something?) But although Mariacarla, Irina And Victoria all crushed the snowy track in their own Moncler iterations, we suspect Temu's would disintegrate as soon as you stepped onto the runways. And while the club kid population of Paris clearly loves a fur boot moment, 20 minutes at the sticky floor reception and you'd probably leave the club with nothing on your feet. But despite the low quality of the product, free advertising for an item remains senseless. To most people, this $0 price seems completely implausible and that's because it fundamentally is. Last year, Wired UNITED KINGDOM reported that the company owned by Chinese conglomerate PPD Holdings loses $30 per order trying to enter the US market, a loss estimated at between $588 million and $954 million per year. Temu would also have benefited from other things like the flaws of duty-free tradeand was accused of selling products linked to forced labor. [When we reached out to Temu, its representatives denied this all, telling us that reports of significant losses are far from reality and do not reflect our actual financial situation, and its growth is based on supply-chain efficiencies, not trade loopholes.] But, as if all that wasn't enough, they also went all out with the ads, landing a pricey TV spot during this year's Super Bowl, a spot that featured their slogan Shop Like a Billionaire Because We All Know that they are the most ethical group. of people. If you've ever been tempted by the unreasonably low prices at Temu, just ask yourself: Do I really need these $0 Fluffy Boots? How much could they enrich your sad little life anyway? Instead of buying these boots, here's a handy, non-exhaustive list of all the other things you could do that wouldn't cost you anything. First, you could take a walk in the park. Then you could call your mother. You could take a walk in the park while I'm calling your mother. You can also call your grandmother, tell your neighbor he's pretty (even if he's not), go for a run, do sit-ups, do push-ups, get up at five and listen to the birds sing, perform a menial task. you've been delaying for six months, but it will actually take a few minutes, you could even just sit there. Please do literally anything but don't buy these boots.

