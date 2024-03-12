Fashion
Cool Couture: Littleton Area Fashion Designer Launches Unique Ski Apparel Company
Anna Tedstrom grew up in Vail and grew up skiing and enjoying outdoor activities with her brothers and friends. These adventures gave him the idea of designing unique ski clothing. So she started Hoohah, a clothing company where people can find bright, colorful ski clothing adorned with flowers, hearts and other designs.
“When I moved to Colorado, I missed the outdoors, so I started taking my girlfriends from Florida and Chicago on ski trips to Vail,” said Tedstrom, who now lives in the Littleton area. . Then I had the idea of getting into the outdoor industry and wanted to learn more about fashion.
Become a fashion designer
She began the process by attending fashion design school at Parsons School of Design in New York.
“I studied product design because I wanted to make camping gear, backpacks and tents,” Tedstrom said.
Tedstrom said she was interested in the technical aspects, so she started making furniture, then took a detour into toys and worked for Mattel. From there, she began working for Restoration Hardware in San Francisco.
But Tedstrom still dreamed of designing clothes, so she started working for a company called Marine Layer in San Francisco, a California casual clothing company where she worked as a technical designer in factories and took a job as a product developer .
“I worked on the cut and construction of all the garments for the men's and women's lines. I was really trying to learn a lot about outerwear and also met with manufacturers,” Tedstrom said.
A ski clothing line is born
When she went on ski trips with friends, Tedstrom said her friends were intimidated by skiing, so she started wearing her mother's old ski suit with tight legs and fringe.
“Skiing has become more about going out, having a good time, dancing and talking on the chairlifts. It didn’t matter how long we were there or how many errands we did. My friends were distracted by my outfit and wanted to go vintage shopping,” Tedstrom said.
Tedstrom said that when she and her friends went vintage shopping, they created fun ski outfits; some had spots and holes or didn't have fringes, so they added more fringes.
“We started recycling them, modernizing them and sewing them to fit better. If they had a hole, I would sew it closed or make huge flower patches to cover the holes and spots, giving them new life and personality to make them fun,” Tedstrom said.
When girls wore them, Tedstrom said people stopped them on the runways and asked where they bought the outfits.
“They would say, I want one. So I started making custom pieces for people,” Tedstrom said.
Underneath the ski suits they recycled, Tedstrom said they had a black fleece lining that she didn't particularly like.
“I told myself I couldn’t wear a black fleece under this fun outfit. I will start making fleeces, which will also be easier to sell,” she said. “I started making long-sleeve fleece tops and then fleece bras as well.”
Tedstrom began selling his unique ski and sportswear at markets and pop-ups. She also started making bibs with more sizes and colors.
“I started making our Sunnyside bibs and this year I was able to make 300 of them. We're growing little by little,” Tedstrom said.
Hopes for the future
Tedstrom said she strives to operate her business independently and support herself. It takes a lot of money to manufacture, especially for outerwear.
“The big goal for me is to be able to sell all my ski clothing so I can make more. I would love to have a retail store, she said. I do pop-ups all over Colorado and have started doing pop-ups in Utah and California.
She dreams of having a unique retail store for people to come in and immerse themselves in the world of Hoohah. Tedstrom said she would love to eventually be able to ship her products worldwide.
“It's definitely a long way to go, but before I get there, little by little, I'm trying to grow slowly and intentionally right now; I’m starting this business and I don’t have any investors,” Tedstrom said.
How did Tedstrom come up with the name Hoohah?
“I was skiing with my sister-in-law and I had to pee while we were riding the chairlift, so she said to me, You're going to have to go into the woods and cool the Hoohah, and I laughed. I thought I had to get that name back,” Tedstrom said.
To view and order Tedstrom's unique clothing, visit hoohah-us.com or search @hoohah_us on Instagram.
