Fans Slam Louis Vuitton Over Emma Stone's Wardrobe Malfunction at the 2024 Oscars





Instagram users can't post this Oscars moment. Emma Stone's fans are coming to her defense after the 'Poor Things' star's zipper broke during the 2024 Oscars, flooding the Louis Vuitton store. Instagram account with comments accusing the brand of poor craftsmanship. The “La La Land” star, 35, who wore a mint green peplum dress from the French fashion house for Sunday's awards ceremony, found herself facing an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the just as her name was announced as the winner of the Best Actress award for her role. in “Poor Things”. Emma Stone suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she was announced best actress on Sunday. CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Her zipper broke, leaving the back of her dress wide open. REUTERS Luckily, her zipper remained intact on the red carpet. David Fisher/Shutterstock Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! “My dress is broken; I think it happened during 'I'm just Ken,'” she joked on the runway while clutching her dress, referencing Ryan Gosling's epic rendition of the Barbie song earlier in the evening. Indeed, the zipper on the back of the Louis Vuitton ambassador's strapless dress was wide open, even though the style had a mint green panel underneath that prevented Stone from showing more skin than she had intended. “The other night I was freaking out, as you can often tell, that maybe something like this could happen,” the “Easy A” actress said during her acceptance speech. Stone showed off her broken dress to those on stage. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Charlize Theron took a look at her broken zipper. Getty Images She beamed on the red carpet earlier in the evening. John Salangsang/Shutterstock For more Page Six style… Fans couldn't help but weigh in on the incident after Louis Vuitton photos shared of Stone's dress, like the one who wrote: “Can a brand that makes a dress for an Oscar-winning actress that doesn't even last two hours without breaking be considered haute couture?” Others compared the famous fashion house to mall retailers, like one who wrote: “Now the whole world knows LV makes quality Zara dresses.” Well done “. Another Instagram user agreed, writing: “I loved this dress, but I might make better quality zippers than I can find at an H&M.” She hugged Michelle Yeoh after winning the Best Actress award. Getty Images She swapped her peplum style for a shimmering silver dress at the Vanity Fair party. Getty Images “She can definitely win a poor man's award in addition to the movie – after what happened to her dress, poor thing, poor Em, we love you,” wrote a fourth fan. One person wrote: “Too bad about the quality. The dress ruined such a special moment,” while another joked: “Should have captioned: Even her zipper is brimming with pride.” » Luckily, Stone quickly changed into a shimmering silver Louis Vuitton look for Vanity Fair's Oscar party after the ceremony (and shared some rare PDA with husband Dave McCary). As for her broken zipper, we have a feeling it'll be a moment she'll laugh about one day.

