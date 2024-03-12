Fashion
Fans Slam Louis Vuitton Over Emma Stone's Wardrobe Malfunction at the 2024 Oscars
Instagram users can't post this Oscars moment.
Emma Stone's fans are coming to her defense after the 'Poor Things' star's zipper broke during the 2024 Oscars, flooding the Louis Vuitton store. Instagram account with comments accusing the brand of poor craftsmanship.
The “La La Land” star, 35, who wore a mint green peplum dress from the French fashion house for Sunday's awards ceremony, found herself facing an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the just as her name was announced as the winner of the Best Actress award for her role. in “Poor Things”.
“My dress is broken; I think it happened during 'I'm just Ken,'” she joked on the runway while clutching her dress, referencing Ryan Gosling's epic rendition of the Barbie song earlier in the evening.
Indeed, the zipper on the back of the Louis Vuitton ambassador's strapless dress was wide open, even though the style had a mint green panel underneath that prevented Stone from showing more skin than she had intended.
“The other night I was freaking out, as you can often tell, that maybe something like this could happen,” the “Easy A” actress said during her acceptance speech.
For more Page Six style…
Fans couldn't help but weigh in on the incident after Louis Vuitton photos shared of Stone's dress, like the one who wrote: “Can a brand that makes a dress for an Oscar-winning actress that doesn't even last two hours without breaking be considered haute couture?”
Others compared the famous fashion house to mall retailers, like one who wrote: “Now the whole world knows LV makes quality Zara dresses.” Well done “.
Another Instagram user agreed, writing: “I loved this dress, but I might make better quality zippers than I can find at an H&M.”
“She can definitely win a poor man's award in addition to the movie – after what happened to her dress, poor thing, poor Em, we love you,” wrote a fourth fan.
One person wrote: “Too bad about the quality. The dress ruined such a special moment,” while another joked: “Should have captioned: Even her zipper is brimming with pride.” »
Luckily, Stone quickly changed into a shimmering silver Louis Vuitton look for Vanity Fair's Oscar party after the ceremony (and shared some rare PDA with husband Dave McCary).
As for her broken zipper, we have a feeling it'll be a moment she'll laugh about one day.
|
Sources
2/ https://pagesix.com/2024/03/12/style/fans-shade-louis-vuitton-over-emma-stone-2024-oscars-dress-wardrobe-malfunction/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Young actor Anakin's mother breaks silence 25 years after the Phantom Menace: “He loves Star Wars”
- Sharks versus the golden eagles
- Fans Slam Louis Vuitton Over Emma Stone's Wardrobe Malfunction at the 2024 Oscars
- Stock market today: Wall Street recovers towards a record following the latest inflation report
- Chinese man charged with stealing Google's trade secrets
- Trump promised to never touch Social Security. Hear what he thinks about it now
- China's legislature meetings return, but the limited openness they once enjoyed is gone
- Where do applicants stand on Social Security and Medicare?
- Jokowi deserves the position of Wantimpres Prabowo
- Locations in Bollywood Movies That Need to Be on Your Bucket List
- Putting Notre Dame football's first spring training into context
- Impact update: Rebuilding homes and providing comfort to families after the Nepal earthquake