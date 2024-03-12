I'm 70, why shouldn't my clothes convey my sexuality and sense of style?

Editor's note: This piece is excerpted from Lyn SlatersHow to Be Old: Lessons for Living Boldly from the Accidental Iconcourtesy of Plume, imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC. 2024 by Lyn Slater.

(CNN) In the fall of 2019, I received an email from a group of Parsons Fashion Design and Society MFA students who had been assigned to create a clothing collection for seniors, as part of a course which consists of creating models focused on disabled, plus size, transgender and aging people. Students were divided into four teams, with each team tasked with finding a muse/collaborator within their respective category to ensure primary research and a meaningful outcome. The students asked me for an interview, hoping that I would become their muse.

Students had gone to senior centers, asking what seniors wanted in their clothes. Answers that focused more on issues of fit, comfort and hiding the signs of aging had discouraged them. While these elements are important, the students seemed to want an age aesthetic that could inspire them; they want to make high fashion for seniors something that goes beyond mere function. (I tell myself that these fashionable young people want to design clothes that they can see themselves in when they get older.) But as we speak together, the fluid internal experience of aging, the retained memories and the desire to recapture them to evoke in what we wear are subjects that animate and fascinate them. With their tutors, these students and I begin our work together.

The process begins when I bring in pieces from my wardrobe that have meaning for me: there's the sleeveless pastel green and purple floral A-line dress that I wore under my doctoral gown the day I graduated my doctorate; the Yohji Yamamoto suit I wore on my first day of class as a social work and law professor. There's an oversized burnt orange coat that covers me like a blanket, which I wear when I want to feel warm and secure, and an Indian paisley print dress that I wore in the 1970s and now throw on when I go to the beach. Its colors are faded and the thin cotton fabric is almost transparent after being worn for so many years that it looks like it's about to disintegrate.

We have many conversations about clothing-related experiences from different periods of my life. We discuss how what I wear now, or what I want to wear, can help me remember experiences from different times in my life. My younger friends are curious about how I came to be able to wear whatever I want, use clothes as a way to tell my personal stories, and view style as unique to each person.

I shared with them how my partner Calvin and I were recently walking around Harlem taking photos and came across the only remaining Kangol hat store in the world. I'm not a hat person at all, but I had a Kangol beret that I wore backwards with overalls and a velvet shirt screen-printed with Our Lady of Guadalupe when I was first exploring my creativity in early 1990s, just after I left my marriage and was about to turn 40. (The shirt was a nod to my concerns for Frida Kahlo after a trip to Mexico, but I digress.)

The thing is, when I walked into that store, I was transported back to that time. I heard the music and I remember the galleries I went to, the classes I took, and the books I read. So I try to explain to students that I should not wear exactly what I was wearing then, but clothes that evoke feelings and memories that I felt. An approach to style that comes from our unique identities can convey a sense of time and place. And a piece of clothing or an accessory contains history; it’s a device that can be used to tell a story, as different as the people using it.

Students and I talk a lot about what it means to be old. Every week I arrive for a fitting of what they are designing and the tutors give a critique. It becomes a conversation about how bodies change as we age.

The tutors and I observed how stereotypes and preconceptions about old age seeped into the sessions, giving us the opportunity to challenge them. How students' initial conceptions cover me completely, for example, without recognizing that I might still be a sexual being. By default, other adults' clothes are designed to cover their aging bodies. After this conversation, textiles become more transparent while remaining respectful.

Usually, clothing designed for aging bodies is neither modern nor representative because it does not take into account the disconnect between older people's internal experiences and the reality of their physical body. Many older people still feel young and engaged.

This results in the production of finely crafted bespoke textiles, and the clothes are not retro but modern which convey the sexuality and rebellious spirit that still resides within me. Students create a dress made from crocheted Paisley prints in orange and earth tones; a black coat with visible layers of varying gray tones and textures and shaped like a cocoon that opens to reveal a sheer shirt; pants and a tunic with green and purple flowers caught in a spider web knit. These are pieces that revolve around memory and aging into something modern and new not just a retrospective view of a long life.

Each outfit created became a scene that told a life story, a tale that revealed some secrets about being old.

For students, understanding the evolving nature of identity as opportunity and deconstructing standardized notions of the ideal body are gifts they gained from the process. In their creations, they layered years of memory and meaning and saw aging in an additive, not subtractive, way, something to look forward to.

The clothes the students designed for me made me feel understood. Working with young people and solving this problem together reminds me of the usefulness of intergenerational collaboration, deep listening and mutual respect. Can you imagine, if we worked together so creatively on the multitude of issues we face today, how we might change the way we think about being old or young?