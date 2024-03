MIT and Ministry of Supply Unveil Sustainable 4D Knit Dress

The journey to the 4D knit dress began with Self-Assembly Lab students' exploration of dynamic textiles. Credit: Shutterstock. MIT's Self-Assembly Lab explained that the 4D knitted dress represents a sustainable alternative to fast fashion by eliminating waste with its one-piece construction and custom sizes. Sasha MicKinlay, recent graduate of the MIT Department of Architecture and textile designer at the Self-Assembly Lab, added: “This dress promises to be more sustainable than traditional fashion, for both the consumer and the producer. Working with the Ministry of Supply, McKinlay and his team at MIT ensured that the dress could undergo various style transformations, from ribbing to pleats, to suit individual preferences. Self-Assembly Lab founder and associate professor in the MIT Department of Architecture, Skylar Tibbits, said: “Everyone's body is different. Even if you wear the same size as someone else, you're not actually the same. McKinlay helped produce the active yarns, create the concept, develop the knitting technique, and program the industrial knitting machines to quickly produce multiple dresses. Danny Griffin, graduate student in architectural design, shared his robotics expertise to refine the thermal activation process. Through experimentation, Griffin designed a programmable robotic procedure to precisely control the application of heat. Access the most comprehensive company profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain a competitive advantage. View in-store profiles Free Company Profile Sample Your download email will arrive shortly We are confident in the unique quality of our business profiles. However, we want you to make the decision that is best for your business, which is why we are offering a free sample that you can download by submitting the form below. By GlobalData The versatility of the 4D knitted dress is said to extend beyond fit and fashion. Gihan Amarasiriwardena, co-founder and chairman of the Ministry of Supply, acknowledged the challenges of traditional fashion production and distribution, which often lead to excess inventory that ends up in landfills. Amarasiriwardena described fast fashion as a perpetual cycle of overconsumption and waste. Tibbits added: From a big picture perspective, you don't have tons of excess inventory because the dress is custom to your size. McKinlay added: I hope this research project helps people rethink or reevaluate their relationship with clothing. Right now, when people buy a piece of clothing, it only has one look. But wouldn't it be exciting to buy a piece of clothing and reinvent it to change and evolve as you change or as the seasons or styles change? I hope that's what people take away. The 4D knitted dress debuted at the Department of Supply's flagship store in Boston. In February, Hong Kong textile innovator Comfiknit partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to study the cooling properties of sportswear fabrics. Sign up for our daily news roundup! Give your business an edge with our industry-leading knowledge.

