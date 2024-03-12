Duke and Virginia share weekly men's tennis awards





CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (theACC.com) Duke's Garrett Johns was named the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tennis player of the week, while he and teammate Pedro Rodenas were named doubles team of the week. Virginia's Dylan Dietrich repeated as Freshman of the Week for the second time this season to earn his fifth weekly honor. Johns posted a 4-0 weekend with two ranked victories. At first place in singles, he defeated Ryan Fishback, No. 60 of Virginia Tech, in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, before defeating Iñaki Montes, No. 38 of Virginia, in three sets, 6- 3, 0. -6, 6-2. The Atlanta, Georgia native improved to 11-3 in doubles action, including 9-2 on the first court, and is now 6-2 against ranked opponents in singles. Johns and Rodenas earned two ranked victories, earning the doubles point in a victory over Virginia Tech's Ryan Fishback and Maxime St. Helaire, No. 80, on Friday. Duke's No. 29-ranked pair then upset No. 19 Virginia's Iñaki Montes and James Hopper. The duo recorded their team-leading ninth and tenth wins and are now 7-3 on the main court. Dietrich recorded two singles victories for No. 3 Virginia, defeating No. 110 Adam Jordan of North Carolina in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6 (5), and Andrew Zheng of Duke in a tiebreaker , 7-5, 7. -6 (5), to win the match against the Blue Devils. The Zurich, Switzerland native also had two doubles victories on Court 3 with two different partners, playing with Iñaki Montes on Friday at UNC and Alex Kiefer on Sunday at Duke. Five ACC teams are in the top 25 in the ITA rankings, led by No. 3 Virginia, No. 4 Wake Forest, No. 13 Florida State, No. 17 Duke and No. 18 from NC State. 2024 ACC Men's Tennis Player of the Week January 16 – James Hopper, Virginia

January 23 – Andres Martin, Georgia Tech | Chris Rodesch, Virginia

Jan. 30 – Pedro Roden, Duke

February 6 – Andres Martin, Georgia Tech

Feb. 13 – Garrett Johns, Duke

Feb. 20 – Chris Rodesch, Virginia

February 27 – Will Mayew, Louisville

March 5 – Iñaki Mountains, Virginia

March 12 – Garrett Johns, Duke 2024 ACC Men's Doubles Tennis Team of the Week January 16 – Stewart Aronson and Marko Mesarovic, Clemson

January 23 – Chris Rodesch and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, Virginia

January 30 – Michael Heller and Andrew Zhang, Duke

February 6 – Louis Pourroy and Youcef Rihane, Florida State

Feb. 13 – Natan Rodrigues and Etienne Donnet, Louisville

February 20 – Stewart Aronson and Marko Mesarovic, Clemson

February 27 – Juan Jose Bianchi and Jake Vassel, Boston College

March 5 – Natan Rodriguez and Etienne Donnet, Louisville | Sebastian Dominko, and Jean-Marc Malkowski, Notre Dame

March 12 – Garrett Johns and Pedro Rodenas, Duke 2024 ACC Men's Tennis Freshman Jan. 16 Chase Thompson, Notre Dame

January 23 – Miguel Avendaño, Louisville

January 30 – Dylan Dietrich, Virginia

February 6 – Benjamin Pomeranets, Virginia Tech

February 13 – Dylan Dietrich, Virginia

February 20 – Dylan Dietrich, Virginia

February 27 – Stewart Aronson, Clemson | Krish Arora, Georgia Tech

March 5 – Dylan Dietrich, Virginia

March 12 – Dylan Dietrich, Virginia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2024/3/12/athlete-awards-duke-virginia-share-mens-tennis-weekly-awards.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos