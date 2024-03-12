Fashion
The biggest men's clothing trend at the 2024 Oscars? A dazzling brooch
There was a time, not that long ago, in fact, when menswear on the Oscars red carpet was, to put it bluntly, a bit of a snooze. Of course, there was the odd exception: Leonardo DiCaprio's tieless tuxedo at his first ceremony in 1995, for example, or Pharrell's controversial choice of shorts at the 2014 awards show. Together, Hollywood men have stuck to a familiar script: a classic tuxedo, maybe a white jacket if they're feeling adventurous, and maybe even a watch (especially if they're looking a lucrative sponsorship contract).
In recent years, however, there has been a sea change and on the red carpet, men's fashion has become more relaxed. Just take the 2024 Oscars. Gone are the days when it seemed obligatory to wear a tie, as proven by Ryan Gosling in his silver-trimmed Gucci suit, and Robert Downey Jr.'s flared Saint Laurent suit, which featured a low-cut neckline. tie. Others experimented with bolder colors and maximalist embellishments: just take Colman Domingo in his fabulously plus-is-more Western-influenced Louis Vuitton suit, or Taylor Zakhar Perez's slim sky blue Prada number.
But the most popular way to jazz up a costume this year? This would be the humble brooch, although it's not the kind of brooch your grandmother wore. And besides, they are not all so humble. Courtesy of jewelry houses like Cartier, Tiffany & Co. and Chaumet, these are pieces adorned with stunning gemstones and whose prices can run into the millions. Best Actor winner Cillian Murphy added a touch of glitz to his Versace tuxedo and cummerbund with a custom brooch from Sauvereign, while Past lives Star Teo Yoos' Louis Vuitton suit was paired with a charming turtle-shaped brooch from the Cartiers archives, featuring a giant blue cabochon for a shell and studded with emeralds for eyes.
The best thing about a brooch, however, is that you don't need to spend thousands to try the look yourself. It works just as well with costume jewelry as with a collector's item from the vaults of a famous Parisian jeweler. So if you're looking for inspiration for your own Watch below at all the best-dressed men in brooches who dazzled at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday night.
