New Orleans is a city that's always a little offbeat. It was a city of shocks, deviations and delays. Were a city that leaks, collapses and is regularly forced to take a detour. It's no surprise, then, that the orange-and-white-striped traffic cone has become an icon of our times, both an object of dread and an ironic badge of honor. And it won't be a surprise when Lafayette artist Colette Bernards' pop art Safety Cone hair claw becomes a big hit in the Big Easy, either. Just let the teeth of the spring-loaded fashion accessory bite into your bun or fix your ponytail, and you will have signaled your good-natured awareness of crumbling infrastructure and your general feeling of impending NOLA doom at the sight of whole world. Bernard, 24, graduated from Brooklyn's renowned Pratt Institute of Art and is a very savvy designer and social media entrepreneur. When a breakup and the COVID pandemic sent her back to her childhood bedroom with nothing but time on her hands, she started selling stickers based on her designs through TikTok.

She then scraped together what little savings she had to make a tooth-shaped hair claw that became, you guessed it, a sensation among dentists. She then designed a hair claw in the shape of a prescription bottle and another in the shape of an anatomically accurate heart. One thing led to another and she now has a busy mail-order accessory design business that employs four people. She said her Safety Cone hair claw was originally intended for civil engineers, construction professionals and driving instructors. But it really started flying off the shelves as soon as our friends at the satirical magazine New Orleans-based Instagram site lookatthisf-ingstreet I got wind of it.

$22 Chinese-made bioplastic artwork comes at just the right time as Water and Sewerage Board reform hits new's to-do list governor as we speak. The "Safety Cones" are on sale on artistcolette.com. Bernard said it may have come from his artistic entrepreneurial spirit genetically. Her aunts Melanie and Martha Owens ran the former Louisiana Products grocery store in the 600 block of Julia Street in New Orleans, which fed the downtown arts crowd for decades.

