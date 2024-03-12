Goodwill's 'Project Prom' Offers Dream Dresses to Students





Prom season is almost here and Goodwill is making finding the perfect dress a little easier. Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina is hosting its annual sales event called “Project Prom” at many of its stores. This year the event is bigger than ever. Before. “Project Prom is a really fun event that we have hosted for many years,” said Christine Gillies, marketing director for Triad Goodwill. It's a way to ensure that high school students find the perfect prom outfit at an affordable price. dresses, short dresses, any type of dress,” Gillies said. “And they range from $9.99 to $59.99, so for less than $60 you can get the dress of your dreams .” Usually, the “Project Prom” event takes place in one store over a weekend. This year, it's bigger than ever, with five stores participating throughout the month of March. “Thanks to our generous donors, we are able to provide so many beautiful dresses,” Gillies said. “Many of them are new, with tags still on, and they come in at a great price. We can now offer these beautiful dresses to students who may not be able to afford them.” men looking for a little something to wear. So far, around 300 dresses have been donated to each of the five stores participants. “We're really fortunate that our donors are so generous, but we're also grateful that people shop with us,” Gillies said. “Because when you shop with us, 85 cents is reinvested in our job training programs so that we can provide low- to no-cost job training opportunities to people in our community. So it's truly a win-win situation: you can get a beautiful dress at a great price, while helping people in the community achieve their employment goals. “Dresses and suits are always accepted, and your donation can make all the difference in a high school student’s prom experience.” If you'd like to do some spring cleaning and get rid of a bridesmaid dress or one you've been holding on to, please donate it,” Gillies said. “So we can take it out and someone can wear it to prom this year.” Teens in central North Carolina can purchase new or donated prom dresses at five participating stores throughout the month. Retail stores The following Triad Goodwills are participating in the Prom Project: 1064 East Dixie Drive, Asheboro 4804 West Market St., Greensboro 5301 Samet Drive, High Point 6625 NC HWY.135, Mayodan 598 Deerfield Trace, Mebane

