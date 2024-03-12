What seed will JMU receive in the NCAA tournament? – JMU Sports News





Image courtesy of JMU Athletics Communications By Bennett Conlin JMU men's basketball punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament in emphatic fashion, beating Arkansas State by 20 in the conference championship game. Now the dukes wait. JMU will learn the NCAA Tournament draw Sunday night during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. Regardless of JMU's draw, head coach Mark Byington expects his team to be up for the challenge. We won't be afraid, Byington said after beating Arkansas State. Well, play very aggressively, and play hard, and compete well. We don't know any better. While it's not a science, we've put together some bracketology predictions to help paint a better picture of JMU's possible NCAA Tournament draw. Seeding likely Perhaps the two most famous bracket predictions come from ESPN's Joe Lunardi And CBS Jerry Palm. Lunardi gives JMU a No. 11 seed in its final bracket (as of March 12 at 6:30 a.m. ET), with the Dukes taking on Washington State in Omaha. The Palms' most recent bracket (updated March 11 at 9 a.m. ET) lists the Dukes as the No. 12 seed, facing Texas Tech. The majority of “bracketologists” can find a multitude of bracket predictions on Bracketmatrix.com, if you're sick, give JMU a #12 seed. The Dukes will likely be somewhere between 11-13. A 13 seed feels like a bit of a snub, given JMU's 31-3 record and solid measures. The Dukes are in the top 40 nationally in ESPN's record strength, and their predictive metrics are respectable (60th in KenPom). Unfortunately, JMU lacks marquee wins. This prevents the Dukes from really threatening for a 10 or single-digit seed. JMU has dominated a lot of bad teams. An 11 seed seems like the best case scenario, while a 13 seed seems like the worst case scenario. A 12 seed is probably the most realistic seed for the Dukes, but based on dozens of bracket projections, JMU has a better chance of getting an 11 seed than a 13 seed. Brooklyn

Charlotte

Indianapolis

Omaha

Pittsburgh

Salt Lake City

Spokane

Memphis@JMUMBasketball will be notified on one of these 8 NCAA sites in a week and a half. Selections Sunday evening.#GoDukes -Kévin Warner (@KevinAWarner) March 12, 2024 Who will JMU play? This is where the fun begins. Who will the Dukes play in the first round of the tournament? Here's a list of teams we've frequently seen JMU face in bracket predictions: Texas Technology

Washington State

Clemson

Caroline from the south

BYU

State of Utah

San Diego State

Auburn

Alabama At the moment, all of these teams are in the 4-6 seed range, with the majority in the mix for a 5 or 6 seed. These projected rankings may change depending on the results of the Power Conference tournament. At the very least, though, JMU will have a manageable first-round matchup due to the Dukes' stellar record. JMU should have a seed that puts it in position to make the Sweet 16, if it has a good week. The Dukes likely won't face a No. 1 or No. 2 seed until the Sweet 16, good news for a program hoping to succeed. Editor’s note: Thanks to Three-notch brew for their advertising support.

