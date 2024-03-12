Vision Expo East 2024 showcases the latest in eyewear fashion and technology

Image credit: AdobeStock/ramakant

This year's Vision Expo East conference represents a tipping point about to change for the Vision Council. Taking place March 14-17 in a central location at the Javits Center, 2024 marks the final year the event will be held in New York and will move to Orlando, Florida in 2025.1

Ashely Mills, CEO of the Vision Council, said Vision Expo East's decision was in part to allow the conference to become more centralized. Currently, conferences, events, and awards ceremonies all take place in multiple locations throughout New York City. In conjunction with the Orlando Convention Center and the city's visitors bureau, next year's event is being planned with the intention of being more centralized.

It's a piece of the puzzle, Mills said. There are so many other things we're really looking forward to doing differently. But the true spirit of this decision was a response to feedback from our customers.

Mills explained that while this decision is exciting, it also comes with a bittersweet goodbye. Vision Expo East has been held in New York since 1986 and has witnessed a renaissance in the transformation of the eyewear industry. Were delighted. It's really going to be incredibly festive, Mills said. It is a very commemorative event. There is certainly a feeling of nostalgia and pride.

“Vision Expo East is synonymous with larger-than-life skyscrapers, innovation, intellectual curiosity and arguably the fashion capital of the Western Hemisphere, New York. This year's meeting will continue this trend toward elite education and awe-inspiring opportunities in a larger-than-life expo hall, said Marc Bloomenstein, OD, FAAO, chair of the Vision Expo Easts Education Planning Committee. Bittersweet time knowing this is our last year in Javitz. I for one will make the most of being in the city that doesn't sleep, while I learn about trends in optometry.

The conference hosts nearly 50 events and nearly 200 sessions over its 4 days, ranging from developing social media expertise and the latest medical advances to ribbon-cutting ceremonies and anniversary exhibits. Some notable events on the expo's main stage, also known as The Bridge, include Flaunt the Frame, sponsored by IMAGINEM, a new series highlighting eyewear fashion, Visionaries Unveiled, a session on business strategies hosted by experts in sustainability, aesthetics and hearing care, and the OptiCon general session, which will feature Rebecca Alexanders, LCSW-R, MPH, experience with Usher syndrome.1

A complete program of Vision Expo Easts 2024 events And sessionswhich includes more than 300 hours of training, can all be found at the conferences website.

“We are excited to share this year’s lineup at Vision Expo East and take this opportunity to celebrate our time in New York ahead of our 2025 debut in Orlando,” said Fran Pennella, Vice President of Vision Expo and RX in a press release. . Year after year, we've been able to highlight industry-leading brands, technologies and thought leaders at The Bridge, and this year will be no different. Located in the center of the exhibition, we encourage all attendees to explore the plethora of events taking place there. From fashion shows to musical performances to exciting education and career opportunities, there truly is something for everyone.

In addition to these events, several participating organizations are also celebrating anniversaries at Vision Expo East this year. Clear Vision Optical and LTD Eyewear will celebrate their 75th anniversary, as will Coburn Technologies, among others.

You will be dazzled by what you see at the show, but I hope also truly encouraged by the strength of the industry you are a part of, Mills said.

Information sessions will take place from 7:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Events will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to midnight on Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Saturday and 7:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

