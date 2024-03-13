Fashion
Dr. Qin Huilan on meeting Miuccia Prada and walking the Miu Mius runway
There has long been a certain image associated with the archetype of the elegant woman. But the Jackie O, Jane Birkin or Audrey Hepburn type doesn't reflect the diversity of ways a woman can be considered chic today. And while the fashion industry has played its own role in reinforcing these unfair beauty standards, some brands in recent years have begun to prioritize diversity in their runway castings in terms of race, age, body type and gender. Last season, many septuagenarians walked the runway, reminding us that a sense of style does not fade with age.
Dr. Qin Huilan was one of these new role models. A doctor by training, the Guangxi-born 70-year-old was invited to walk the Miu Mius Fall/Winter 2024 show earlier this month in Paris, where she wore her brooch-covered wool coat like a pro. But Huilan is relatively new to the fashion game. When she retired from medicine, she swapped a white coat for her sons' Prada jackets. Huilan's style is colorful and androgynous (thanks to many pieces borrowed from her son), but also feminine and playful. She gravitates around Miu Miu and Prada while dabbling in Maison Margiela, Céline and Marni. And on Instagram, Huilan shares her outfits with her 17,000 followers, adding nuggets of wisdom in the captions. The photos are joyful and inspiring and they even caught the attention of Miuccia Prada herself, who requested that Huilan be cast for the fall 2024 show. After her whirlwind trip to Europe, Huilan is back home with her husband for over 40 years, letting everything take its course. She chatted with W via email about her relationship with clothes and her big moment at Paris Fashion Week.
Have you always been interested in fashion?
I actually don't understand fashion, because I am a doctor and spent most of my life in the hospital, so I gave up the pursuit of beauty. My son, who was studying art, started buying art magazines when he was in middle school, and I would read them when I was home. I loved the beautiful photos, clothes and models. But actually, most of my clothes come from my son. Looking at Instagram, you can see that most of the pieces are men's clothing.
Do you often take things out of his closet?
When he's not home, he doesn't mind me going through his wardrobe and wearing his clothes. Their men's jackets seem to suit me perfectly. And this way I save money and it's environmentally friendly.
Why did you start posting on Instagram?
In 2022, my son invited me to travel to Shanghai and I found that everyone in Shanghai is very fashionable. So I started trying different styles and, with my son's encouragement, I posted my first image. At the same time, it helps me discover fashion from all over the world.
Has working with your son on your Instagram brought you closer?
Yes, it brings us closer as mother and son. My son's aesthetic is unique and imaginative, at least in my opinion. I was always proud of him and I always believed in him. He gives me suggestions and helps me with styling.
How has your world changed since you started your Instagram account?
I've learned a lot of new ways to wear clothes and been encouraged by my followers, which makes me want to keep doing it even more. I also want to encourage people who are confused at a certain point to continue doing what they want.
Congratulations on participating in the Miu Miu fashion show. How did it happen?
I received a message from the team on Instagram. At first I couldn't believe it was real. It was like a dream. A few days later, after my invitation was confirmed, I still felt like it was a dream.
Was this your first visit to Paris?
Yes, it was my first time in Europe. My son couldn't come with me. To be honest, when you are in a foreign country and you don't understand the language, even if everyone was very warm and helpful, you still instinctively feel alone and scared. But I overcame it and I think I did pretty well.
You did it! What was it like walking the catwalk?
Amazing! It was my first time walking on the podium, and I think I did a really good job, right?
And how did your meeting with Miuccia go?
It's a legend. The first time I met Ms. Prada was in December last year when she came to Pradasphere II in Shanghai, but that time I just looked at her from afar. She was elegant and beautiful. When trying on [for the show], I saw her again, as elegant as ever, and I greeted her sincerely and told her that I admired her very much. Out of my duty [as a doctor], I asked him about his physical condition. She is healthy. She also told me that she likes the way I style Prada clothes.
Now let's move on to our questions about style notes. How would you describe your personal style?
Free and indefinite. I dare to try things.
What was your style when you were a teenager?
When I was young, I dressed more conventionally, usually concisely and comfortably. After all, my job required me to wear a white coat every day. Now that I'm retired, I like to combine colors. I think every woman is born with a love for beauty and color, and I am no exception.
You seem to be attracted by Miu Miu and Prada creations? Why is that?
At first it was because my son had a Prada clothing collection. Later, I gradually got to know Prada and Miu Miu thanks to him. Their designs never seem to go out of style. I can still wear clothes from ten years ago so they will stand the test of time. My favorite collections are Prada Spring/Summer 2010 and Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2013.
Are there any other brands you like?
I've really been loving Saint Laurent recently. It's so modern and cool, but I know I can't wear it. My waist size doesn't allow it.
