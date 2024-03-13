Fashion
21 Inexpensive Yet Chic Fashion Finds for Spring
Spring is synonymous with new beginnings! New weather, new mood and new wardrobe. If you want to step up your spring style without breaking the bank, then you've come to the right place. You don't need to splurge on luxurious looks to appear chic. Save your money and buy these affordable essentials instead!
We've found 21 inexpensive items that will easily elevate your aesthetic for the warmer days ahead. We're talking dreamy dresses, statement tops, soft sweaters, stylish shoes and statement handbags. Don't miss these unmissable offers!
Dresses
1. Pretty in pink! This belted trapeze dress with long sleeves is our new favorite piece for spring and summer. We'll even wear this mini as a cover-up to the beach – originally $40, now only $30!
2. This bodycon knit midi dress is super flattering and surprisingly forgiving! Dress to impress on date night with this sleeveless number – just $41!
3. This gingham puff sleeve midi dress brings cottagecore to its finest! Girly and twirly for a spring adventure – originally $58, now only $46!
4. Easy and airy! Take this midi wrap dress with flutter sleeves from Sunday services to Sunday evening dinner – originally $61, now only $48!
Tops
5. Eye-catching carnation! This Pretty Garden Eyelet Top is one of the hottest new releases of spring on Amazon – just $43!
6. This striped button-down shirt may look like a typical men's top, but the smocked cuffs add a feminine touch – just $34!
7. Need a versatile top you can take from work to the weekend? This short sleeve buttoned blouse It looks like something you might find at Anthropologie – just $33!
8. The power of the flowers ! This bohemian-chic floral blouse with long sleeves is breathable and beautiful – originally $37, now only $29!
Sweaters
9. This MakeMeChic Textured Cardigan It looks a lot more expensive than it is! Featuring pearl buttons, this sweater is elegant and sophisticated — just $35!
ten. Flowers for spring? Innovative. This darling floral cardigan will make your spring style bloom – just $39!
11. Half pink and half orange, this color block cardigan It just screams spring! Whoever said orange was the new pink clearly didn't think about combining the two shades – originally $40, now only $30!
12. Spring being a season of meteorological transition (neither too cold nor too hot), this cap sleeve sweater is the perfect piece. Available in 20 different colors — just $33!
13. This V-neck sweater It looks like something a rich Hamptons mom would wear while shopping around town – just $46!
Shoes
14. Featuring a straw block heel and lace-up straps, these flesh-colored heeled sandals are officially our go-to neutral shoes for spring and summer — just $45!
15. About! These comfortable pointed toe mules look like Rothy's but for a fraction of the cost – just $39!
16. Looking for a affordable alternative to popular Hermès sandals? These slides are currently on sale on Amazon for over $700 less than the designer pair – originally $40, now only $31!
17. Silver lining! These silver Mary Jane ballet flats with square toe feel high fashion – just $59!
Hand bags
18. Buyers say this straw handbag from The Drop It looks high end! We can't wait to take this handbag on our next vacation – just $40!
19. Think Rose! This bubblegum pink woven handbag is such a fun accent piece – originally $40, now just $34!
20. Rosé all day? This is our motto for spring and summer! This pink tone beaded clutch is so cute – just $59!
21. Almost all opinions on this subject vegan leather shoulder bag calls it “cute,” and we couldn’t agree more — just $20!
