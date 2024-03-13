Fashion Communications Veterans Launch Taylor Burke Communications





NEW YORK: Fashion communications veterans Andrew Taylor and Robert Burke have launched Taylor Burke Communications, a boutique agency focused primarily on retail and fashion. Based in New York, the company has been operating in stealth mode since last year and officially launched this month. Taylor and Burke, who both have experience in luxury fashion, will serve as directors and co-founders. Taylor Burke Communications currently supports four clients, including publisher Assouline, luxury retailer The Webster, Neapolitan tailor Cesare Attolini and Lalo Tequila. The agency focuses on high-level strategic consulting, with Taylor and Burke working directly with CEOs and founders and developing digital-first strategies based on knowledge of business needs and brand positioning objectives, said the firm in a press release. The boutique offers services in strategic communications, media relations, public relations and brand storytelling. Taylor Burke Communications also formed an advisory board consisting of fashion journalist Alina Cho, Wall Street Journal writer and author Teri Agins and former Vogue style editor and Michelin Guide Council member Edward Barsamian. Taylor has served on the board of directors of Raisefashion since 2020. He most recently led communications for Neiman Marcus Group. Previously, he was vice president of public relations and communications at Saks Fifth Avenue and previously held the same title at Burberry. Burke's tenure spans across fashion houses, most recently as senior vice president of fashion and public relations at Bergdorf Goodman, where he was responsible for overseeing all luxury and fashion brands , including women's, men's, accessories and home decor. Before joining Bergdorf, he spent 11 years at Ralph Lauren, serving in various roles. Burke established Robert Burke Associates in 2006, focusing on business development for global luxury brands as well as retail concepts and global business strategies. In his new role at Taylor Burke Communications, Burke will continue to lead Robert Burke Associates from the same office.

