STRUT Fashion Show Restores Confidence to Baltimore Youth





BALTIMORE They have been preparing for months. Today, they are about to take the stage to show off their fashion and talent in conveying meaningful social messages. Light, camera, action! STRUT, the AZIZA PE&CE fashion show is fast approaching. “AZIZA means Magnificent, Precious, Powerful. PE&CE is an acronym representing positive energy and the culture of excellence,” said Saran Fossett, Executive Director and Head of AZIZA PE&CE. The non-profit organization uses fashion, fitness and art as an unconventional approach. “To address the socially determining health, life and critical thinking skills, social and emotional development of youth ages 13-25, particularly Black girls and LGBT youth,” Fossett said. Fossett brought her experience of the catwalks of the 90s to Baltimore. Where, for 11 years, she has taken advantage of the fashion show to assert herself. “We're talking about young people coming in with their heads down not knowing who they are. Until March 23, you see them standing with absolute agency and a voice,” Fossett said. The fashion comes from boutiques across the country donated to make the stars of the parade shine. “We've got some designers coming from Chicago, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta. They're bringing the best of the best to our young people because they deserve the best,” Fossett said. Some who started in the program years ago are now returning mentors to other young people. “I'm nervous, I'm excited, I love it. I've been doing this since 2018 and I was a kid, now I'm one of the leaders,” said Dashaney Spell, a PA leader. This year's theme is rebirth. “It’s about reinventing, reformulating, rejuvenating, making a statement with our children, for our children, about the change we want to see,” Fossett said. That's the feeling those like Tytiana Pressley get when they take the stage. “It's like when you're on that track, you forget about everything that's going on in your life that maybe isn't so positive. You also feel important,” said Pressley, AP leader and coach. stage. It becomes much more than just a fashion show. “Being in Baltimore City, it's really easy to be negative and get into negative things. But with STRUT, we have something to look forward to this weekend,” Pressley said. The group started in August, practicing weekly until the March 23 fashion show. “Oh, we’re going to bring this show to New York,” Fossett said. A rebirth, a whole new beginning of something these artists never imagined before they started. To purchase tickets or make a donation, click here.

