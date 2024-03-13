Fashion
Mom's Shocking Wedding Dress Story Is the Wildest Thing on the Internet Right Now
Weddings can be great opportunities to honor traditions – or even create new ones. Whether you choose to be walked down the aisle, toss a bouquet, or carry a family heirloom like “something blue,” there are many sweet ways to include small rituals that have stood the test of time. time.
However, one mother contacted a Reddit group to ask if she was wrong for not wanting to participate in a particular tradition.
In a group titled “AITA” (Am I The A**hole?), the woman wrote: “My (f45) daughter (f20) is getting married in a few months. She came and asked me to borrow my wedding dress and I said absolutely no since it's my dress and I love it very much.”
“Which probably makes me the ah [a**hole] is that it's something that a lot of women have done and apparently it's a beautiful tradition and mothers are often happy to do it,” she continued.
A precious heritage
The poster went on to explain that she designed the dress herself and that her late mother then made it for her – and that it was the last piece her mother made.
The poster also explained that her daughter would not just borrow the dress, but would have to alter it significantly because she is a size 14 and the dress is a size 4.
RELATED:
“Now she’s angry telling everyone that I’m a cold-hearted witch who hates her,” the OP wrote. “My sister thinks a dress isn't worth making a bride sad. I don't know. I love my daughter to the moon and back but I don't understand why she shouldn't just hear no because she's getting married.”
“Not the asshole”
The mother received hundreds of supportive comments from other Reddit users saying the daughter was being unreasonable and should respect her mother's desire to keep the dress as it is.
“It’s impossible to turn a size 4 dress into a size 14,” one person wrote. “Basically, she's going to destroy your dress, and even if it fits her perfectly, it's yours and if you decide you're the only one to wear it, that's your decision.”
“No, that’s a complete sentence,” wrote another. “You don’t even owe him an explanation.”
“I just wanted to say Nta [not the a**hole]another intervened. “Why? Because it was a dress made by a mother and given to a daughter. Just because you are a mother doesn't mean you were a girl. It's your dress, your memories and your feelings of a daughter/mother moment.”
Other people tried to think of possible solutions to the debacle, like getting the daughter something else sentimental for the mother's wedding day, like a veil, or paying a local seamstress to recreate the dress , but in the girl's size.
Twist
However, in a wild turn of events, the mother returned to Reddit days later to share a shocking update.
In a new post titled “I refused to give my daughter my wedding dress.” I found it torn by my daughter's dogs, the mother explained that she had spoken to her daughter about why she did not want to part with the dress and suggested that she meet the seamstress and make it for her a similar dress and that she could help with the embroidery as that is what takes time and patience.
“She agreed,” the poster wrote. “On Friday, when I was out, my daughter came home. She has two dogs and they were with her.
“Anyway, the dress was damaged. According to her, she didn't see anything, she took the dress out to take pictures and she 'supposes she left it behind' and the dogs l 'were torn. I was shocked when I saw my dress in my “The room was torn into pieces. I started to sob but my daughter said I was exaggerating like it was her fault when it wasn't. She just shrugged at me and told me to go get help because I was scary. My husband asked him to leave. “
SHOP:
The poster then revealed that she had agreed to give her daughter the parts of the dress that were still intact so that she could use them to create her own dress.
Who let the dogs out?
While this turn of events almost seems a little too Machiavellian to be true, the comments were flooded by other Reddit users who were positively outraged by the girl's alleged actions.
“It is very doubtful that this was an accident,” one person offered. “So her dogs just tore up a dress…and didn't damage anything else. Your daughter is a terrible person. I wouldn't give her anything.”
Another added: “I bet the dogs never destroyed anything at her daughter's house. If they did why would you bring them in. It's definitely the pos girl's job to get this she wanted. She wouldn't have gotten the leftovers from me.”
Many people also agreed that it seemed very practical that the embroidered parts of the dress survived the “dog attack” so the girl could use them, with one person joking: “Damn, these dogs have a strange precision. »
Subscribe to our MAFS Newsletter and follow us Facebook, Instagram And Tic Tac. Do you have a history tip? Email us now.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.lifestyle.yahoo.com/mums-shocking-wedding-dress-story-is-the-most-savage-thing-on-the-internet-right-now-023721904.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- American Football announces anniversary shows of debut album
- Mom's Shocking Wedding Dress Story Is the Wildest Thing on the Internet Right Now
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street Hits Record as Big Tech Stocks Renew Their Run
- Gen Z asks what older generations were doing before Google
- New coronavirus vaccine reduces risk of virus-related heart failure and blood clots, study finds | Medical research
- 25 earthquake-prone countries in the world
- Former advisers concerned about Trump's praise of autocrats: report
- US inflation accelerates as Biden puts economy at the heart of his re-election bid | American economy
- Star Wars Actor Jake Lloyd's Mom Breaks Her Silence During Psychotic Break
- European Cricket League: Independents lose first two group matches
- STRUT Fashion Show Restores Confidence to Baltimore Youth
- NTXIA launches immersive innovation program » Dallas innovates