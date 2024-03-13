Mom's Shocking Wedding Dress Story Is the Wildest Thing on the Internet Right Now

Weddings can be great opportunities to honor traditions – or even create new ones. Whether you choose to be walked down the aisle, toss a bouquet, or carry a family heirloom like “something blue,” there are many sweet ways to include small rituals that have stood the test of time. time.

However, one mother contacted a Reddit group to ask if she was wrong for not wanting to participate in a particular tradition.

In a group titled “AITA” (Am I The A**hole?), the woman wrote: “My (f45) daughter (f20) is getting married in a few months. She came and asked me to borrow my wedding dress and I said absolutely no since it's my dress and I love it very much.”

“Which probably makes me the ah [a**hole] is that it's something that a lot of women have done and apparently it's a beautiful tradition and mothers are often happy to do it,” she continued.

The poster shocked Reddit users with his story about his daughter's behavior. Credit: Pexels

A precious heritage

The poster went on to explain that she designed the dress herself and that her late mother then made it for her – and that it was the last piece her mother made.

The poster also explained that her daughter would not just borrow the dress, but would have to alter it significantly because she is a size 14 and the dress is a size 4.

“Now she’s angry telling everyone that I’m a cold-hearted witch who hates her,” the OP wrote. “My sister thinks a dress isn't worth making a bride sad. I don't know. I love my daughter to the moon and back but I don't understand why she shouldn't just hear no because she's getting married.”

The poster took to Reddit to ask if she was wrong for not wanting to give her beloved dress to her daughter. Credit: Reddit

“Not the asshole”

The mother received hundreds of supportive comments from other Reddit users saying the daughter was being unreasonable and should respect her mother's desire to keep the dress as it is.

The story continues

“It’s impossible to turn a size 4 dress into a size 14,” one person wrote. “Basically, she's going to destroy your dress, and even if it fits her perfectly, it's yours and if you decide you're the only one to wear it, that's your decision.”

“No, that’s a complete sentence,” wrote another. “You don’t even owe him an explanation.”

“I just wanted to say Nta [not the a**hole]another intervened. “Why? Because it was a dress made by a mother and given to a daughter. Just because you are a mother doesn't mean you were a girl. It's your dress, your memories and your feelings of a daughter/mother moment.”

Other people tried to think of possible solutions to the debacle, like getting the daughter something else sentimental for the mother's wedding day, like a veil, or paying a local seamstress to recreate the dress , but in the girl's size.

Twist

However, in a wild turn of events, the mother returned to Reddit days later to share a shocking update.

In a new post titled “I refused to give my daughter my wedding dress.” I found it torn by my daughter's dogs, the mother explained that she had spoken to her daughter about why she did not want to part with the dress and suggested that she meet the seamstress and make it for her a similar dress and that she could help with the embroidery as that is what takes time and patience.

The poster then returned to Reddit to share a shocking update about the dress. Credit: Reddit

“She agreed,” the poster wrote. “On Friday, when I was out, my daughter came home. She has two dogs and they were with her.

“Anyway, the dress was damaged. According to her, she didn't see anything, she took the dress out to take pictures and she 'supposes she left it behind' and the dogs l 'were torn. I was shocked when I saw my dress in my “The room was torn into pieces. I started to sob but my daughter said I was exaggerating like it was her fault when it wasn't. She just shrugged at me and told me to go get help because I was scary. My husband asked him to leave. “

The poster then revealed that she had agreed to give her daughter the parts of the dress that were still intact so that she could use them to create her own dress.

Who let the dogs out?

While this turn of events almost seems a little too Machiavellian to be true, the comments were flooded by other Reddit users who were positively outraged by the girl's alleged actions.

“It is very doubtful that this was an accident,” one person offered. “So her dogs just tore up a dress…and didn't damage anything else. Your daughter is a terrible person. I wouldn't give her anything.”

Another added: “I bet the dogs never destroyed anything at her daughter's house. If they did why would you bring them in. It's definitely the pos girl's job to get this she wanted. She wouldn't have gotten the leftovers from me.”

Many people also agreed that it seemed very practical that the embroidered parts of the dress survived the “dog attack” so the girl could use them, with one person joking: “Damn, these dogs have a strange precision. »

