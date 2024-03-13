Annual ranking of the most fashionable shoe and clothing brands: HEYDUDE, Nike, SHEIN and Carhartt at the top

LEK Consulting's Brand Heat Index ranks the most popular brands with U.S. consumers based on their growth trajectory

BOSTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –Global strategy consulting LEK Conseil published its third annual report Brand Heat Ratingrevealing which brands are gaining popularity or increasing their brand “heat” in key women’s and men’s footwear and apparel product categories.

While many of last year's biggest brands, like HEYDUDE, Nike, SHEIN and Carhartt, continue to lead in their categories, the 2024 rankings show that some legacy brands are facing pressure from new entrants. For example, On remains ahead in women's athletic footwear after initially surpassing Nike last year, closely followed by HOKA, while lululemon is closing the gap with Nike in women's athletic wear .

The shakeup isn't just in the sports arena, as Reformation has now replaced Michael Kors as the top women's formal wear brand and SKIMS moves in on SHEIN for the top spot in women's casual wear, with SHEIN also falling to third place. in men's casual clothing.

“This year's results continue to demonstrate the relevance of new brands, as many of the brands in the top 10 were not household names 10 or even five years ago and are now approaching, or even surpassing, the heat from some of the most historically important brands. “powerful brands in the industry. This represents a major shift in the competitive landscape,” said John Webergeneral director of LEK and co-author of the Hot Index of US Shoe and Apparel Brands 2024.

LEK surveyed nearly 4,000 U.S. consumers ages 14 to 55 to develop its 2024 Brand Warmth Index. Across product categories and generational cohorts, each brand scores a warmth score on a scale of 0 to 100 , the higher the score, the hotter the brand. Around 450 brands were tested in this year's survey to understand their popularity and the key factors behind it. The survey collects feedback on brands across four product categories: athletic, casual, outdoor/rugged, and dressy.

In the footwear sector, competition has become increasingly fierce in 2024, with very close scores among the biggest brands, even in categories where incumbent players have historically dominated. Some leaders demonstrate consistent strength regardless of gender. HEYDUDE remains the hottest casual footwear brand for both men and women, while Nike and Steve Madden are the two main brands of shoes of all types, respectively for sports and clothing.

Crocs remains a major force in the casual footwear industry, coming in second for women and third for men. UGG took another step forward in the women's casual and outdoor/rough rankings, ranking first in the outdoor/rugged category and third in the casual category, while it is fifth and seventh for men's outdoor/rugged and casual, respectively. .

In general, women tend to be more excited about emerging shoe brands, with On, HOKA, VEJA, Schutz and others performing better among women than men.

“Consumers continue to demand a lot from their footwear and apparel brands. Our research continues to highlight that brand appeal is the number one affinity factor in consumers' minds. Appeal goes beyond style and “is far more important than factors such as comfort, quality and value. suggests that brands should strive to establish true affinity and engagement with the brand rather than the product itself,” said Laura Brookhisergeneral director of LEK and co-author of the investigation report.

In clothing, the usual fast fashion suspects SHEIN and Fashion Nova still dominate casual wear, even as other fast fashion brands climb the women's rankings, including Princess Polly and cider. Social media and digital marketing have helped catalyze the rise of these brands, inspiring others to develop similar strategies to appeal to younger generations. Also in the casual wear category, workwear brands such as Carhartt (first for men's casual wear and third for women) saw sustained popularity, while the outerwear category saw a number growing number of technical and specialist brands reaching the top 10, including Ariat, across all genders and women. Huk, Salt Life and PELAGIC for men.

The clothing rankings, like shoes, highlight a few clothing brands that are consistently high performers across gender and generation. For example, Nike is the top sportswear brand for men and women, while The North Face, Columbia, and Patagonia make up the top three outdoor clothing brands for women and men. Casual and dressy clothing has more brand variation across genders, but SHEIN, Carhartt, Michael Kors and Calvin Klein have broad appeal.

“There can be significant variations in how different generations and genders perceive a given brand. It is essential that brands understand where these differences lie, in order to develop the strategies necessary to maximize their strengths and address their weaknesses,” said Chris Randallgeneral director of LEK and co-author of the investigation report.

For the full set of footwear and apparel brand rankings by generation, gender, and product category, including athletic, casual, dressy, and outdoor/rugged, please visit the Hot Index of US Footwear and Apparel Brands 2024.

